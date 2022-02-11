SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Three tips for shedding pounds after Lunar New Year (5/5) 年後想要減重有三招（五）

A: My fitness coach gave me three tips for shedding pounds after the Lunar New Year.

B: Three tips? Quick, pass them on.

A: In addition to controlling how much you eat, you also need to take exercise if you want to lose weight, and finally, you must adjust your lifestyle.

Singer Ed Wang. 歌手王振諾。 Photo: Wang Wen-lin, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報王文麟

B: That’s right. Less food and more exercise is the key!

A: 我的健身教練還說，農曆新年後想要減重有三招。

B: 哪三招？你快教教我吧。

A: 除了控制飲食，也要運動瘦身、調整生活作息。

B: 沒錯，少吃多運動就對啦！

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.