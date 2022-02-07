Taiwanese deities venture into metaverse: exploring augmented reality on mobile phones 手機串聯AR虛擬世界 台灣神明也玩起元宇宙

From Lunar New Year’s Eve till Feb. 20, Wutiaogang Ansi Temple will be holding the “Ansi Temple Metaverse: AR Tiger Lantern Festival” at the square in front of the Ansi Temple in Wutiaogang, Yunlin County.

This innovative and engaging event was designed by Hsieh Shun-fu, the eldest son of the legendary comedian Chu Ke-liang, and team members of Light Generation Technology. Inspired by the hottest trend in 2022, the team developed a series of unique and fascinating AR experiences. Visitors can use their mobile phones to scan the codes and enjoy different examples of interactive augmented reality, such as watching lanterns, getting their hands on treasure and gold, receiving blessings from Wang Ye (royal lord), swimming with fish in a large aquarium and getting gold from iridescent phoenixes flying around the square.

Ansi Temple would like to remind all visitors to follow the pandemic guidelines during Lunar New Year while they enjoy the mind-blowing experience of outdoor augmented reality. The temple invites visitors to Yunlin County to explore the magic of the metaverse and embrace the inner strength of a tiger in the 2022 Lunar New Year.

By scanning with their mobile phones, visitors can see an adorable 3D tiger. 民眾只要手機掃描，即可看到可愛的 3D 財虎。 Photo courtesy of Grand Change Cultural & Creative Co. Ltd. 照片:巨橙文創公司提供

(Rita Wang, Taipei Times)

雲林五條港安西府從除夕夜起至二月二十日止，於五條港安西府前廣場展出「超感空間安西府3D財虎迎新年：AR虛擬巨型萌虎花燈展」。

這場創新有趣的活動是由已故藝人「豬哥亮」的長子謝順福與「光時代」團隊，聯合為安西府量身打造，以二O二二年最夯的元宇宙話題，精心策畫一系列充滿奇幻感的獨特體驗。民眾只要拿起手機掃描即可輕鬆進入虛擬情境賞花燈、迎接金銀財寶、接王爺賜福、在巨型水族箱與魚同遊、欣賞環繞廣場的艷彩鳳凰賜金等……各種有趣的互動體驗。

安西府呼籲民眾新年期間遵守防疫規定，在空曠的戶外空間，盡情享受奇幻的虛擬世界。邀請大家一同共襄盛舉，讓神明賜您一整年福虎生豐、平平安安！

（台北時報王姿云 ）