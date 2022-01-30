A feast fit for ‘furry friends:’ sticky rice and lucky bags 八寶飯加可食用福袋 毛孩年菜連人都想吃

With more and more people keeping pets in Taiwan, a pet school has catered to the market by introducing Lunar New Year dishes for “furry friends,” such as eight-flavored sticky rice, “Buddha jumps over the wall” soup, “happy tiger buns” — to celebrate the Year of the Tiger — and edible “lucky bags,” which all look like food to die for. The owner of the school said that dishes designed for furry companions cannot include seasoning such as salt, sugar or soy sauce. Instead, it is better to retain the original taste of the food and avoid using ingredients not