SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: If Wang really does get divorced, what will happen to their house? B: Originally, he planned to give the house to his wife, but she refused. A: How come? B: His wife has said that she wants an equitable distribution of their assets according to the law. This might mean that she gets more than just the house, and it could also allow her to avoid paying a high level of gift tax. A: 如果老王真的離婚了，那他們的房子怎麼辦？ B: 他本來打算把房子直接送給他老婆，但被拒絕了。 A: 為什麼？ B: 他老婆說希望透過法律進行合理的財產分配，這樣搞不好能分更多，還不用付高額贈與稅。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times / 台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further