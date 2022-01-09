Photo: Reuters 照片：路透
As we bid farewell to 2021, news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) pointed out that even though 2021 was marred by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters, it has brought with it some strange and fantastic news. The AFP has chosen a few highlights for us to recap. Here are two whacky stories in 2021 that AFP came up with: ‧ “Salmon chaos” Japanese sushi chain Sushiro offered free sushi for people whose name contained the Chinese characters for salmon, causing a wave of name changing to break out across Taiwan. ‧ “Four weddings” A bank employee and his wife
A: What’s wrong? You don’t look very happy today. B: I’m just tired. I haven’t been sleeping very well. A: Oh, come on. I know you like the back of my hand. I can tell when something serious is wrong. B: You’re right. I just got my credit card bill and was a bit shocked at how big it is. I’m not sure how I’m going to pay it off. A: 你怎麼了？今天看起來不太高興的樣子。 B: 我只是累了啦。最近一直睡不好。 A: 少來，我最了解你了，我知道一定有什麼事非常不對勁。 B: 你說得沒錯啦。我剛收到信用卡帳單，金額之大讓我有點驚訝。不知道要怎麼樣才能夠繳清。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times∕ 台北時報林俐凱譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
The “Harry Potter” film series that consists of eight blockbusters has swept the world since the release of its first movie in 2001. To celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary, HBO launched a show titled “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” on New Year’s Day, as the lead actors and filmmakers were reunited. The series featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and a dozen big stars is undoubtedly one of the most successful movie franchise of all time, grossing as much as over US$7.7 billion (NT$213.3 billion). The show featured the cast reminiscing about the movies as well as festivities
A: I don’t suppose you could give me a hand with this? B: It depends on what it is. How can I help? A: I wonder if you could help me put this box on the top shelf. It’s very heavy. B: Stand aside. I’ll do it for you. A: 你大概不會想要幫我這個忙吧。 B: 要看是什麼事。你要我幫什麼忙啊？ A: 你可以幫我把這個箱子放到架子頂上嗎？它很重喔。 B: 你站到旁邊去，讓我來。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times∕台北時報林俐凱譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.