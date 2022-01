SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: What’s wrong? You don’t look very happy today. B: I’m just tired. I haven’t been sleeping very well. A: Oh, come on. I know you like the back of my hand. I can tell when something serious is wrong. B: You’re right. I just got my credit card bill and was a bit shocked at how big it is. I’m not sure how I’m going to pay it off. A: 你怎麼了?今天看起來不太高興的樣子。 B: 我只是累了啦。最近一直睡不好。 A: 少來,我最了解你了,我知道一定有什麼事非常不對勁。 B: 你說得沒錯啦。我剛收到信用卡帳單,金額之大讓我有點驚訝。不知道要怎麼樣才能夠繳清。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times∕ 台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.