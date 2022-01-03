As we bid farewell to 2021, news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) pointed out that even though 2021 was marred by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters, it has brought with it some strange and fantastic news. The AFP has chosen a few highlights for us to recap.
Here are two whacky stories in 2021 that AFP came up with:
‧ “Salmon chaos”
Photo: Liberty Times 照片：自由時報
Japanese sushi chain Sushiro offered free sushi for people whose name contained the Chinese characters for salmon, causing a wave of name changing to break out across Taiwan.
‧ “Four weddings”
A bank employee and his wife married four times and divorced three times over a period of 37 days. The man applied for marriage leave four times to get a total of 32 paid holidays, but the bank only granted him eight days for the first period of marriage leave. Believing that the bank owed him 24 days of leave, he filed a complaint to Taipei City’s Department of Labor. The bank was found to have violated labor laws.
(TRANSLATED BY RITA WANG, TAIPEI TIMES)
二○二一年結束之際，《法新社》指出，雖然今年受到疫情和許多天災侵擾，但仍有一些美妙有趣的新聞，他們也選出幾則新聞帶大家回顧。
以下列出兩則《法新社》選出的二○二一年新奇報導：
‧ 「鮭魚之亂」
連鎖壽司「壽司郎」台灣店為名字中有「鮭魚」中文字的人提供優惠，造成台灣人瘋狂改名。
‧ 「四場婚禮」
台灣一名銀行員在三十七天內連續跟同一個人結婚四次、離婚三次，並向公司申請四次婚假共三十二天，但銀行只准第一次結婚的八天假，行員認為公司欠他二十四天假，因此向北市勞動局提出檢舉，銀行被認為違法。
(自由時報)
The Year of the Ox saw several high-profile celebrity divorces, including the sudden split of Taiwanese table tennis star Chiang Hung-chieh and Japanese table tennis queen Ai Fukuhara, followed by that of Taiwanese entertainer Big S and Chinese tycoon Wang Xiaofei, and then the ugly breakup between Taiwanese singer Wang Leehom and his wife Lee Jinglei. Just two days after Wang announced their divorce, Lee shocked the Chinese world by releasing a post on Dec. 17 accusing him of repeatedly cheating on her during their eight-year marriage. After the Wang family fired back, however, Lee then made public more
As the Omicron variant gains momentum in Europe and the United States, scientists are rewriting their expectations for the COVID-19 pandemic next year. Just weeks ago, disease experts were predicting that countries would begin to emerge from the pandemic in 2022 after enduring a series of surges driven by the Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta variants. First among them would be populations with a significant amount of exposure to the coronavirus, through a combination of infections and vaccination. In those places, COVID was expected to ease into an endemic disease, hopefully with less-severe periodic or seasonal outbreaks. Vaccines, available for much
A: I found a book in the bookstore on past questions in social studies, with exam questions and answers from the last five years. B: Does it have answers to essay questions, too? A: Essay questions are not like answers to true/false, fill-in-the-blanks or multiple choice questions that have set answers, but it does provide sample essay answers, so we can study how to answer them. B: Perfect. We can use them as a mock exam. A: 我在書局買到一本社會科考古題，裡面有最近五年考過的題目和解答耶。 B: 連申論題的答案都有嗎？ A: 申論題不像是非、填空、選擇題一樣有標準答案，不過它提供了參考答案，讓我們可以學習答題的方式。 B: 太好了，我們可以把它當做模擬考來練習。 (Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Don’t you have an exam coming up soon? (2/5) 你不是快考試了嗎？ （二） A: Why are you still reading comics? Don’t you have an exam coming up soon? B: I have too much exam stress, so I need some down time. A: You already failed the midterms. If you don’t pass this time you’re going to flunk the course! B: Fear not! I will be burning the midnight oil the day before the exam and study really hard then. It will be fine. A: You can’t always leave everything to the last minute. A: 你怎麼還在看漫畫？不是快考試了嗎？ B: 考試壓力大，我需要放鬆一下啊。 A: 你期中考已經不及格了，如果這次再考不過，你這科就會被當掉了！ B: 放心啦！我考試前一天再開個夜車好好唸一下就可以了。 A: 你不要每次都臨時抱佛腳。 （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times∕台北時報林俐凱） Audio recordings for Speak Up!