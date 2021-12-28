As the Omicron variant gains momentum in Europe and the United States, scientists are rewriting their expectations for the COVID-19 pandemic next year. Just weeks ago, disease experts were predicting that countries would begin to emerge from the pandemic in 2022 after enduring a series of surges driven by the Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta variants. First among them would be populations with a significant amount of exposure to the coronavirus, through a combination of infections and vaccination.
In those places, COVID was expected to ease into an endemic disease, hopefully with less-severe periodic or seasonal outbreaks. Vaccines, available for much of 2021 only in wealthy nations, could reach the majority of the global population by the end of the year ahead.
But the rapid spread of the highly-mutated Omicron variant, identified in late November, and its apparent ability to reinfect people at a higher rate than its predecessors, is undermining that hope.
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
Already, countries are reverting to measures used earlier in the pandemic: restricting travel, reimposing mask requirements, advising against large gatherings for the winter holidays. While it is not quite back to square one, much more of the world will need to be vaccinated or exposed to COVID to get past the worst of the pandemic, disease experts said.
More than 270 million people have been infected with COVID, according to the World Health Organization, while an estimated 57 percent of the global population has received at least one vaccine dose, representing potential protection that did not exist two years ago.
“Even if that immunity is not as good against Omicron, it doesn’t mean that it’s worthless. And that immunity is more effective against serious illness than it is against getting infected at all,” said Dr. David Dowdy, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins.
So far, most of the studies looking at the effectiveness of vaccines against Omicron have focused on neutralizing antibodies, which latch on to the virus and prevent it from entering and infecting cells. Blood test results from fully vaccinated people show Omicron has learned to escape neutralization; a booster dose might restore that protection.
Immune system T cells, which destroy infected cells, also appear still to be able to recognize the variant. Many experts believe this second line of defense will prevent hospitalizations and deaths.
(Reuters)
變種病毒Omicron正在歐洲與美國快速傳播，科學家對明年COVID-19疫情的預期也隨之改寫。就在數週前，疾病專家預測，歷經Alpha、Beta、Gamma和Delta變種病毒所帶來的一連串病例激增後，各國將在二○二二年開始擺脫疫情。率先突圍的會是因感染及疫苗接種而大量接觸冠狀病毒的人群。
COVID在這些地方預計將減輕為一種地方流行病，週期性或季節性地流行，疫情可望不那麼嚴重。二○二一年大部分時間只有富裕國家才有的疫苗，到了明年年底，其覆蓋率或將遍及全球大多數人口。
但十一月下旬所發現高度突變的Omicron變種，它的迅速傳播，以及它明顯比前代病毒更容易讓人再度感染，正讓這個希望破滅。
各國再度實施了疫情初期所採取的措施：限制旅行、規定配戴口罩、建議寒假期間不要參加大型聚會。疾病專家表示，這雖然不是完全回到起點，但世界上有更多地方需要接種疫苗或接觸COVID，方能度過疫情最嚴峻的時期。
根據世界衛生組織的數據，超過二點七億人感染過COVID，而估計全球有百分之五十七的人口接種了至少一劑疫苗，這潛在的保護力是兩年前所沒有的。
「即便這種免疫力對Omicron不那麼有效，這並不表示它毫無價值。而且這種免疫力對於防重症比防感染更為有效」，約翰霍普金斯大學傳染流行病學家大衛‧道迪醫師表示。
到目前為止，大多數針對Omicron疫苗有效性的研究都集中在中和抗體上，這些抗體會附著在病毒上並防止其進入和感染細胞。完全接種疫苗民眾之驗血結果顯示，Omicron已學會逃避中和；注射追加劑可能會讓此保護力恢復。
摧毀受感染細胞的免疫系統T細胞似乎仍能識別Omicron變種。許多專家認為，這第二道防線可避免住院及死亡。
（台北時報林俐凱編譯）
After losing eyesight 40 years ago, a blind man has had his vision partially restored using optogenetic therapy and engineered goggles, according to CNN. The French man suffers from retinitis pigmentosa — an eye disease that changes how the retina responds to light. People with the disease lose their vision gradually over time. Technically, this gene therapy is based on algae proteins that respond to light sources, with researchers reprogramming cells in the retina by injecting genes to make it light sensitive. Several months later, they equipped the patient with engineered goggles that detected changes in light intensity, and he
Will you be going to the office Christmas party tomorrow? (4/5) 公司的聖誕節聚餐你會去嗎？(四） A: What do you get for the man who has everything? B: Are you thinking about what to get your father for Christmas? You’d better hurry. A: Yes, I’ve been racking my brains and cannot come up with anything. B: That’s where you’re going wrong. You should not try to think with your brain: let the answer come to you. Do what Yoda would do. Don’t think: feel. A: 對一個什麼都不缺的人，要怎麼送禮物啊？ B: 你要送聖誕禮物給你爸嗎？你最好動作快一點。 A: 對呀。我想破頭了，還是想不出來要送什麼好。 B: 你這樣做就不對了。你不要用頭腦去想，要讓答案自己來找你。學學《星際大戰》裡面的尤達，不要用想的，要用感覺的。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
A: Will you be going to the office Christmas party tomorrow? B: I would if it were in the office. It’s going to be in a bar after work, though, isn’t it? A: That’s right. I’m really looking forward to it. B: Well, you’re still young. I’m too old for this kind of thing. It will be noisy and it will end too late. I think I’ll just go home, but you young ones enjoy yourselves. A: 公司的聖誕節聚餐你會去嗎？ B: 如果是在辦公室的話我會去。可是這是在下班後到酒吧去，對吧？ A: 沒錯。我好期待喔！ B: 嗯，你還年輕，我年紀太大了，不適合去這樣的聚會。對我來說太吵了，結束的時間太晚。我還是直接回家好了，你們年輕人開心去玩吧。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due
A suspect named Lee who lives in Pingtung County’s Fangliao Township crossed over into Linbian Township at the beginning of this month with the alleged purpose of committing a burglary. Under cover of night, he allegedly broke into someone’s home and then tried to avoid detection by taking a roundabout route that bypassed intersections with surveillance cameras installed. However, the police conducted a thorough and extensive investigation that enabled them to take Lee back to the station for further questioning and indictment in accordance with the law. At half past 12 in the morning on Dec. 1, Linbian Police Station in