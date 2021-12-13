A: Would you like to go see a movie tomorrow?
B: I can’t. My cousin is coming over tomorrow, and I already promised that I would spend some time with her.
A: You can bring her with us to the movie! My friend says that Scream is good. The trailer alone got my heart racing.
Photo courtesy of United International Pictures 照片：聯合國際影業提供
B: That’s no good. My cousin isn’t old enough yet, so she can’t watch R-rated movies. And I’m scared of watching horror movies, anyway.
A: 你明天要不要去看電影？
B: 不行耶，我表妹明天要來我家，我已經答應要陪她玩了。
A: 你可以帶她一起來看電影啊！我朋友說《驚聲尖叫》超好看的！我光是看預告就嚇得心臟快跳出來了。
B: 不行啦！我表妹年紀還太小，不能看限制級的片子。而且我也不敢看恐怖片。
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Movie rating system
There are several ratings denoting which age groups are allowed to watch a given movie in theaters. These include G (General Audiences: all ages admitted); PG (Parental Guidance: some material may not be suitable for children); and R (Restricted: contains some adult material. Parents are urged to learn more about the film before taking their young children with them).
Give it your best shot (3/5) 你就好好試一下吧（三） A: Harry is getting married next month. B: To his new girlfriend? They haven’t been going out for more than a month, and they’re always arguing. A: Tell me about it. I don’t suppose the marriage will last. B: I don’t think it will, either. I give them six months at most. A: 哈利下個月要結婚了。 B: 跟他的新女友嗎？他們交往還不到一個月，而且一直在吵架。 A: 可不是嗎？我覺得他們的婚姻維持不了多久。 B: 我也這樣覺得。我猜頂多六個月吧。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Give it your best shot (2/5) 你就好好試一下吧 （二） A: My colleague told me he needed a place to stay, and I offered him my spare room for a day. B: That was nice of you. It's good to give people a helping hand. A: Yes, but then he said he would need longer than that, and also wanted the use of my living room as his office during his stay. B: Good heavens, give some people an inch and they'll take a mile! A: 我同事跟我說他需要找地方借住，我就把我家的空房間借他住一天。 B: 你人真好。能夠幫助別人是好事。 A: 是啊，可是他後來又說他需要住久一點，而且還要用我家客廳，當做他的辦公室。 B: 天哪，他真是得寸進尺！ (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
A: Have you got the lid off that jar yet? B: No, I can't seem to move it. It's stuck fast. It doesn't matter how much I twist it, there's absolutely no give. I give in. A: Give me a go. I think I've got a stronger grip than you. B: I'm not sure you do, but here, you're welcome. Give it your best shot. A: 你打開罐子的蓋子了嗎？ B: 沒，我好像就是沒辦法打開。蓋子緊緊黏住了，不論我多用力扭，它就是紋風不動。我放棄。 A: 讓我來。我的握力應該比你強。 B: 我不確定哦。不過拿去，別客氣。你就好好試一下吧。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
The Mnet Asian Music Awards ceremony, known as MAMA, has become the most popular K-pop awards show worldwide in recent years. The 2021 MAMA, which will be broadcast through music TV channel Mnet, is set to take place on Saturday this week in Paju, South Korea. The Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 Awards are currently led by supergroup BTS, which will be unable to perform at the show as planned after South Korea implemented a 10-day quarantine requirement on all travelers last week. Other performers will include Ed Sheeran and over a dozen K-pop sensations. Plus, after hit Korean boyband Wanna