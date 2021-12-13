SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Would you like to go see a movie tomorrow? (1/5) 你明天要不要去看電影？(一)

A: Would you like to go see a movie tomorrow?

B: I can’t. My cousin is coming over tomorrow, and I already promised that I would spend some time with her.

A: You can bring her with us to the movie! My friend says that Scream is good. The trailer alone got my heart racing.

Teaser poster of American movie Scream. 美國電影《驚聲尖叫》前導海報。 Photo courtesy of United International Pictures 照片：聯合國際影業提供

B: That’s no good. My cousin isn’t old enough yet, so she can’t watch R-rated movies. And I’m scared of watching horror movies, anyway.

A: 你明天要不要去看電影？

B: 不行耶，我表妹明天要來我家，我已經答應要陪她玩了。

A: 你可以帶她一起來看電影啊！我朋友說《驚聲尖叫》超好看的！我光是看預告就嚇得心臟快跳出來了。

B: 不行啦！我表妹年紀還太小，不能看限制級的片子。而且我也不敢看恐怖片。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.