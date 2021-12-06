Collins Dictionary picks ‘NFT’ as word of the year 「NFT」獲選《柯林斯詞典》 年度詞彙

Collins Dictionary has chosen the term NFT as its word of the year after surging interest in the digital tokens that can sell for millions of dollars brought it into the mainstream.

NFT is short for non-fungible token. Collins defines it as “a unique digital certificate, registered in a blockchain, that is used to record ownership of an asset such as an artwork or a collectible.”

Most people didn’t know what an NFT was until this year, when sales boomed, sparked in large part by artist Beeple’s March auction of a digital collage NFT for nearly US$70 million (approximately NT$2 billion). Experts at Collins said they chose NFT because of its “meteoric rise in usage,” up 11,000 percent this year.

An NFT, or non-fungible token, is displayed on a billboard in Times Square, New York, on Nov. 4. 「非同質代幣」出現在紐約時代廣場的看板上，攝於十一月四號。 Photo: AP 照片：美聯社

“NFTs seem to be everywhere, from the arts sections to the financial pages and in galleries and auction houses and across social media platforms,” said Alex Beecroft, managing director of Collins Learning. But whether NFT will have a lasting influence is yet to be determined, he added.

(AP)

《柯林斯詞典》於近日選出「NFT」為年度詞彙！該數位貨幣交易動輒高達數百萬美元，各界對它的興趣大增，並成功打入主流市場。。

NFT是「非同質代幣」的縮寫，《柯林斯詞典》將NFT定義為「一種基於區塊鏈的獨特數位認證，用於記錄藝術品或收藏品等資產的所有權。」

人們原本對NFT很陌生，但自從數位藝術家畢波今年三月以近七千萬美元（近二十億台幣）的天價，售出一件數位拼貼作品後，NFT熱潮隨即興起，人們紛紛將目光投向NFT市場。柯林斯的專家表示，NFT一詞的使用量「迅速竄升」，今年已增長一百一十倍。

「柯林斯學習」的總經理比克羅夫特表示︰「NFT似乎無所不在，從藝術領域到金融版面，並且在畫廊、拍賣會還有社交平台都有它的蹤影。」他補充︰「但NFT是否會產生持久的影響，仍有待觀察。」

(台北時報王姿云譯)