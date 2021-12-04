Hong Kong student entrepreneur creates Taiwanese wine-infused coffee 美酒釀咖啡！香港博士生製作「酒漬咖啡」 發揮台灣本土咖啡之特色

Mok Tsz-ching, a doctoral student at Nantou County’s National Chi Nan University, is a coffee aficionado, who by chance stumbled across the exotic flavor and unique taste of wine-infused coffee. Mok experimented using a mixture of red wine and Aboriginal millet wine with premium coffee beans grown in Nantou County’s Yuchih Township to produce a wine-infused coffee that releases a heady, boozy aroma during brewing and has a fruity, honeyed flavor with notes of dried longan and a hint of charred wood. After the first sip, Mok was hooked on the curious flavor and embarked on a journey to develop the coffee into a future business opportunity.

Originally from Hong Kong, Mok came to Taiwan to study tourism, leisure and hospitality management. She elected to study coffee-related modules at university and while studying took a part-time job at a coffee plantation in nearby Yuchih Township. During this time, Mok learnt about growing coffee, assisted with the running of the plantation and cultivated a foundational knowledge of product development. Benefiting from classroom-based learning and practical experience running in parallel, she amassed a rich body of knowledge about bean selection, roasting and brewing. In 2019, Mok participated in the Nantou National Coffee Brewing Competition for the first time, and scooped the top award, turning her into an overnight sensation.

With assistance from the university’s Business Incubation Center, Mok wrote a business proposal and marketing strategy for Try Echo wine-infused coffee and qualified for the Ministry of Education’s U-start program “Manufacturing Technology Phase 2 Innovation and Entrepreneurship Program.”

Mok Tsz-ching, a doctoral student of National Chi Nan University, processes coffee beans in Nantou County in an undated photograph. 國立暨南國際大學博士生莫芷晴，在南投縣將咖啡進行加工處理，照片日期不詳。 Photo courtesy of National Chi Nan University 照片：國立暨南國際大學提供

Mok says that people who taste the unique flavor of wine-infused coffee are always keen to learn more about it. She hopes that Try Echo will break down preconceptions about coffee, allow for a more multifaceted imagination of what the caffeinated beverage can be, and bring the unique qualities of Taiwanese coffee to the world.(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

南投縣國立暨南國際大學博士生莫芷晴是咖啡愛好者，偶然接觸到國外風味獨特的「酒漬咖啡」，特別嘗試運用紅酒及原住民小米酒，結合魚池鄉栽種的精品咖啡豆，製作「酒漬咖啡」，沖泡時聞得到陣陣酒香，喝起來又有果香、蜂蜜、龍眼乾甚至烤木頭的香味，奇特感覺讓喝過的人都愛不釋口，也為自己爭取未來創業契機。

莫芷晴是香港僑生，來台就讀觀光休閒與餐旅管理學系，選讀咖啡相關課程，也到鄰近魚池鄉的咖啡莊園打工，學習咖啡栽種、協助經營莊園及培養產品研發相關基礎，讓學識與實務兼備，從咖啡選豆、挑豆、烘培到沖煮都很有心得，二○一九年首度參加南投全國咖啡烘焙賽即勇奪冠軍，一鳴驚人。

The finished article: packaged Try Echo wine-infused coffee. 圖為「嗜一口咖啡」的包裝設計。 Photo courtesy of National Chi Nan University 照片：國立暨南國際大學提供

莫芷晴透過學校育成中心協助撰寫企劃書與行銷策略，讓自創的「嗜一口咖啡」入圍教育部U-start製造技術第二階段創新創業計畫。

莫芷晴說，「酒漬咖啡」奇特的感覺讓喝過的人都想更進一步了解，也希望藉此打破咖啡既有的印象，並對咖啡有更多層面的想像，讓世界感受到台灣本土咖啡的特色。

〔自由時報佟振國〕