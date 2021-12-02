A: Wow, there are so many lenses in this box! This is hilarious, my eyes look so big when I put this on!
B: That’s a convex lens, it’s for far-sighted people. For short-sightedness you need to wear concave lenses.
A: These plastic frames are a little too thick; they make me look like a bookworm.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Perhaps you could try these titanium alloy frames. They’re really light, and if you bend them, they won’t lose their shape.
A: I’m also wondering whether I should wear contacts.
B: You could. You can choose from soft ones or hard ones, and daily or monthly disposable ones.
A: 哇，這箱子裡有好多鏡片喔！哈哈這個好好笑，戴這個眼睛會變好大！
B: 那是凸透鏡，是遠視才需要戴的。近視眼要戴的是凹透鏡。
A: 這個塑膠鏡框有點太厚重，我戴這個看起來很像書呆子。
B: 不然你也可以試試這副鈦合金鏡架，它很輕，而且你去折它也不會變形。
A: 我也在考慮是不是要戴隱形眼鏡。
B: 也可以啊！看你要軟式的還是硬式的，日拋還是月拋的。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Contacts
Within the context, this is understood to mean “contact lenses.”
A: Why do you always squint when you look at the blackboard? Is it blurry? B: Yes. Why is the teacher’s writing so fuzzy? It wasn’t like that before. A: Oh, no, you’re short-sighted! B: I think you’re right. I’ve been doing lessons from home these past few months, staring at the computer screen all day. A: And I suppose you’ve been playing computer games after class, too. You should go and see an eye specialist as soon as possible. A: 你為什麼看黑板一直瞇著眼睛啊？是看不清楚嗎？ B: 對呀！老師寫的字怎麼都一片模糊？以前不會這樣的。 A: 完蛋了，你近視了！ B: 我猜也是。前幾個月在家上課，眼睛一天到晚都盯著電腦螢幕。 A: 更不要說你下課以後還打電動了。你應該趕快去看眼科醫師。 (Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱) Audio recordings