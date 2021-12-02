SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Oh, no, you’re short-sighted! (4/5) 完蛋了，你近視了! (四）

A: Wow, there are so many lenses in this box! This is hilarious, my eyes look so big when I put this on!

B: That’s a convex lens, it’s for far-sighted people. For short-sightedness you need to wear concave lenses.

A: These plastic frames are a little too thick; they make me look like a bookworm.

A set of eye test lenses and trial frames. 驗光鏡片箱中的各式鏡片，以及驗光試鏡架。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Perhaps you could try these titanium alloy frames. They’re really light, and if you bend them, they won’t lose their shape.

A: I’m also wondering whether I should wear contacts.

B: You could. You can choose from soft ones or hard ones, and daily or monthly disposable ones.

A: 哇，這箱子裡有好多鏡片喔！哈哈這個好好笑，戴這個眼睛會變好大！

B: 那是凸透鏡，是遠視才需要戴的。近視眼要戴的是凹透鏡。

A: 這個塑膠鏡框有點太厚重，我戴這個看起來很像書呆子。

B: 不然你也可以試試這副鈦合金鏡架，它很輕，而且你去折它也不會變形。

A: 我也在考慮是不是要戴隱形眼鏡。

B: 也可以啊！看你要軟式的還是硬式的，日拋還是月拋的。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.