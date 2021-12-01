Taiwanese judoka Yang Yung-wei becomes world’s No. 1 東奧柔道銀牌楊勇緯 榮登世界第一

Taiwanese judoka Yang Yung-wei made history in July by winning a silver medal in the men’s 60kg judo at the Tokyo Olympics. Now, the sports hero made history again, becoming the first Taiwanese judoka to take the world’s No. 1 in the men’s 60kg category, according to the latest rankings released last month by the International Judo Federation.

Yang has displaced 2021 World Judo Championships gold medalist Yago Abuladze of Russia, followed by Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Naohisa Takato of Japan at No. 3. Yang once said that becoming the world’s No. 1 and winning an Olympic gold medal are his biggest goals. When asked which one he wanted to achieve more, he answered that he was determined to accomplish both.

With his outstanding performance in sports, the 24-year-old athlete of the Aboriginal Paiwan people was named one of the “10 Outstanding Young Persons” in Taiwan this year. The 59th 10 Outstanding Young Persons Awards ceremony took place in Taitung County last month.

Yang Yung-wei poses for a photo after winning the gold medal at the National Collegiate Athletic Games in Taipei on Oct. 9. 楊勇緯參加全國大專校院運動會奪金後拍照，十月九日攝於台北市。 Photo: CNA 照片：中央社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

台灣柔道男神楊勇緯於七月創下歷史，在東京奧運柔道男子六十公斤量級勇奪銀牌。現在這位體育英雄又再創歷史，根據國際柔道總會上個月新公布的積分排名，他已榮登男子六十公斤量級世界第一，成為台灣首位登上該寶座的柔道選手。

楊勇緯榮登積分榜首，也將今年柔道世錦賽金牌得主、俄羅斯名將亞布拉基擠到第二，東奧金牌得主、日本名將高藤直壽則排名第三。楊勇緯曾公開宣誓他的兩大目標，就是登上世界第一並奪下奧運金牌。當被問到比較想達成哪個目標，他當時回答兩個都要。

由於他在運動方面優異的表現，這位二十四歲排灣族青年更榮獲

「十大傑出青年」的殊榮，第五十九屆「十大傑出青年」頒獎典禮已於上個月在台東縣舉行。

（台北時報張聖恩 )