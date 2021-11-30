SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Oh, no, you’re short-sighted! (2/5) 完蛋了，你近視了！ （二）

A: Cover your right eye and look at the eye chart in front of you, then tell me which way the letter “E” I point to is facing.

B: Up. That one is facing left. Erm… right.

A: And how about this in the row below?

A man having an eye test covers his eye as he sits beneath a tumbling “E” eye chart. 一名男子遮住一眼，坐在Ｅ字型視力檢查表前測量視力。 Photo courtesy of Dr. Hung Chi-ting, Fooying University Hospital 照片：輔英科技大學附設醫院洪啟庭醫師提供

B: It’s too small. I can’t make it out.

A: Hmmm, then you are short-sighted. For now, I’m going to prescribe you some eye drops to help your eyes relax. Use them twice, five minutes apart, before you go to bed.

B: OK, thank you, doctor.

A: 你把右眼遮住，看前面這張視力檢查表，然後告訴我指的字母E開口朝哪邊。

B: 朝上。這個朝左。嗯……右邊。

A: 那下面這排這個呢？

B: 太小了，我看不清楚。

A: 嗯，那你有近視喔。我先開眼藥水給你，幫助眼球放鬆。睡前點兩次，間隔五分鐘。

B: 好的，謝謝醫師。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.