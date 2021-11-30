A: Cover your right eye and look at the eye chart in front of you, then tell me which way the letter “E” I point to is facing.
B: Up. That one is facing left. Erm… right.
A: And how about this in the row below?
B: It’s too small. I can’t make it out.
A: Hmmm, then you are short-sighted. For now, I’m going to prescribe you some eye drops to help your eyes relax. Use them twice, five minutes apart, before you go to bed.
B: OK, thank you, doctor.
A: 你把右眼遮住，看前面這張視力檢查表，然後告訴我指的字母E開口朝哪邊。
B: 朝上。這個朝左。嗯……右邊。
A: 那下面這排這個呢？
B: 太小了，我看不清楚。
A: 嗯，那你有近視喔。我先開眼藥水給你，幫助眼球放鬆。睡前點兩次，間隔五分鐘。
B: 好的，謝謝醫師。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
Tumbling E chart
This is a type of eye chart used for eye tests, consisting of a series of the letter “E” with the openings formed by the horizontal bars facing in different ways, giving the impression that the letter is “tumbling” as it moves across the chart.
A: One memorable moment for me was when we got lost and chanced upon that old fishing harbor. B: That was strange, wasn't it? One minute we were riding along busy main roads, and then we took a wrong turning and ended up in a tranquil harbor, with not a single soul in sight. A: It was like a place that time forgot. I wish we could have just stayed there. A: 對我來說很難忘的是，那個我們迷路以後無意間走到的老漁港。 B: 真是不可思議，對吧？上一分鐘我們還騎在交通繁忙的主要道路上，然後我們轉錯彎，就到了一個靜悄悄的海港，半個人都沒有。 A: 就像是到了一個被時間遺忘的地方。真希望我們能就這樣待在那裡。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報林俐凱譯)
That was tough going (4/5) 這段路還蠻難騎的（四） B: I can see why you liked resting in the quiet fishing harbor, but I much preferred the bustling port we biked through on the third day. A: I wasn't so keen on that. B: I know you weren't. You were paying so much attention to the boats, you rode straight into the railings and fell headfirst into the water. A: It wasn't funny. I could have really hurt myself. B: 我可以理解你為什麼喜歡待在那個安靜的漁港，可是我比較喜歡第三天行程我們騎車經過的那個熱鬧的港口。 A: 我不太喜歡那裡。 B: 我知道你不喜歡。你一直在看船，結果撞到欄杆，倒栽蔥跌到水裡。 A: 這一點都不好笑。我可能會受重傷欸。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報林俐凱譯)
B: You know, you're right. It was all about the journey. It's been a great trip. A: We've seen all kinds of scenery, from craggy coastlines to tranquil fishing ports to wonderful vistas in the mountains. B: So now we can just sit back and enjoy this beautiful scenery as the sun goes down. A: We can't stay too long. This might be the symbolic end to the trip, but we still have to ride down from the mountain, and the light is fading fast. B: 你知道嗎，你說的沒錯，重要的是過程。這趟旅程真的很棒。 A: 我們看遍了各種景色，從崎嶇陡峭的海岸，到安靜的漁港，還有山間的美麗景色。 B: 那我們現在就可以好好坐下來，享受夕陽美景。 A: 我們不能待太久啦。這雖然是象徵性的終點，可是我們還得要騎下山，天色很快就要暗了。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報林俐凱譯)