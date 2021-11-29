Many black-faced spoonbills fly to the coastal areas of Tainan for winter every year, attracting many bird-watchers.
On Tuesday morning last week, Chen Kuo-chung, the chairman of the Chenghsi Community Development Association of Tainan’s Annan District, spotted a black-faced spoonbill at his fish farm. Intrigued by the band around the bird’s leg, Chen consulted a friend, who is a member of the Taiwan Black-faced Spoonbill Conservation Association, and learned that the bird was numbered “T18,” which was tagged in 1999 in Tainan. The bird is therefore estimated to be as old as 24 years of age.
Chiu Jen-wu, chairman of Tainan Ecological Conservation Society, said that a sighting of T18 was reported in Tainan in January this year. In November, the bird was again seen wintering in the Black-faced Spoonbill Reserve in Tainan’s Cigu Distric. Last Tuesday was the third time this year that T18 has been spotted and recorded.
Photo courtesy of Huang Shu-ting, chairwoman of Bird Photography Club 照片：拍鳥俱樂部會長黃蜀婷提供
Chiu said that black-faced spoonbills migrate between their breeding place and winter habitats each year, and have to cope with many difficult challenges and harsh environments. It is very rare that a bird lives to 24 years old and T18 is currently the oldest black-faced spoonbill recorded in Taiwan, said Chiu.
Chiu added that a series of activities for the 2021 Black-faced Spoonbill Conservation Season are currently ongoing and encouraged bird lovers to grasp the opportunity to visit Tainan and learn more about the ecology of the black-faced spoonbill.
(Translated by Lin Lee-kai, Taipei Times)
Photo courtesy of Tainan Ecological Conservation Society 照片： 台南市生態保育學會提供
每年冬季有不少黑面琵鷺飛抵台南沿海地區度冬，吸引不少賞鳥人潮。
安南區城西社區發展協會理事長陳國忠今天上週二上午在自家魚塭發現一隻黑面琵鷺，因為繫有腳環，覺得相當特別，經詢問黑面琵鷺保育學會的友人後，得知是一九九九年在台南繫放的黑琵T18，推估這隻一九九九年繫放的黑琵已高齡二十四歲。
台南市生態保育學會理事長邱仁武表示，T18曾於今年一月在台南被通報發現，十一月在七股黑面琵鷺保護區又被通報發現來台度冬，上週二是今年第三次通報發現。
邱仁武說，黑面琵鷺每年往返於繁殖地及度冬棲地，面臨許多環境挑戰，要活到二十四歲相當不容易，T18則是台灣目前記錄到年齡最大的黑面琵鷺。
他說，二○二一黑面琵鷺保育季系列活動持續中，喜愛賞鳥的民眾可把握機會到台南一遊，進一步了解黑面琵鷺生態。
（中央社）
That was tough going (2/5) 這段路還蠻難騎的（二〉 A: What was your favorite day of the trip? B: I really enjoyed riding along the north coast. It was so blowy, the wind was churning up the sea. A: I remember. The waves were crashing against the shore. B: That was tough going. We’d been told that we would have a tailwind, but it felt like we were riding against the wind for most of the time. A: 哪一天的行程你最喜歡呢？ B: 我好喜歡沿著北海岸騎車。風好大，把海吹得不停翻攪。 A: 我記得。海浪打在岸上。 B: 不過這段路還蠻難騎的。人家跟我們說這段路是順風，可是騎起來感覺大部分是逆風。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
The 58th Golden Horse Awards will take place at the National Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall on Saturday. “Drifting” is currently leading the nominees with 12 nods, closely followed by “The Soul,” “The Falls” and “Till We Meet Again” with 11 nods each. All the four movies, along with “American Girl,” are nominated for the prestigious Best Feature Film. The Golden Horses are also known as the Oscars of the Chinese world. This year, nominees for Best Leading Actor include Cheng Jen-shuo, Chang Chen, Roy Chiu, Francis Ng and Kai Ko; nominees for Best Leading Actress include Chen Shiang-chyi, Alyssa Chia, Gingle
A: One memorable moment for me was when we got lost and chanced upon that old fishing harbor. B: That was strange, wasn’t it? One minute we were riding along busy main roads, and then we took a wrong turning and ended up in a tranquil harbor, with not a single soul in sight. A: It was like a place that time forgot. I wish we could have just stayed there. A: 對我來說很難忘的是，那個我們迷路以後無意間走到的老漁港。 B: 真是不可思議，對吧？上一分鐘我們還騎在交通繁忙的主要道路上，然後我們轉錯彎，就到了一個靜悄悄的海港，半個人都沒有。 A: 就像是到了一個被時間遺忘的地方。真希望我們能就這樣待在那裡。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.