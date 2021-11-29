SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: Why do you always squint when you look at the blackboard? Is it blurry?

B: Yes. Why is the teacher’s writing so fuzzy? It wasn’t like that before.

A: Oh, no, you’re short-sighted!

Students look at a blackboard in a classroom. 學生在課堂中看著黑板。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: I think you’re right. I’ve been doing lessons from home these past few months, staring at the computer screen all day.

A: And I suppose you’ve been playing computer games after class, too. You should go and see an eye specialist as soon as possible.

A: 你為什麼看黑板一直瞇著眼睛啊？是看不清楚嗎？

B: 對呀！老師寫的字怎麼都一片模糊？以前不會這樣的。

A: 完蛋了，你近視了！

B: 我猜也是。前幾個月在家上課，眼睛一天到晚都盯著電腦螢幕。

A: 更不要說你下課以後還打電動了。你應該趕快去看眼科醫師。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.