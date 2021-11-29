A: Why do you always squint when you look at the blackboard? Is it blurry?
B: Yes. Why is the teacher’s writing so fuzzy? It wasn’t like that before.
A: Oh, no, you’re short-sighted!
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: I think you’re right. I’ve been doing lessons from home these past few months, staring at the computer screen all day.
A: And I suppose you’ve been playing computer games after class, too. You should go and see an eye specialist as soon as possible.
A: 你為什麼看黑板一直瞇著眼睛啊？是看不清楚嗎？
B: 對呀！老師寫的字怎麼都一片模糊？以前不會這樣的。
A: 完蛋了，你近視了！
B: 我猜也是。前幾個月在家上課，眼睛一天到晚都盯著電腦螢幕。
A: 更不要說你下課以後還打電動了。你應該趕快去看眼科醫師。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
Ophthalmologist
An ophthalmologist is the proper term for an eye specialist, but in the conversation here the speaker uses the description “eye specialist” instead.
That was tough going (2/5) 這段路還蠻難騎的（二〉 A: What was your favorite day of the trip? B: I really enjoyed riding along the north coast. It was so blowy, the wind was churning up the sea. A: I remember. The waves were crashing against the shore. B: That was tough going. We'd been told that we would have a tailwind, but it felt like we were riding against the wind for most of the time. A: 哪一天的行程你最喜歡呢？ B: 我好喜歡沿著北海岸騎車。風好大，把海吹得不停翻攪。 A: 我記得。海浪打在岸上。 B: 不過這段路還蠻難騎的。人家跟我們說這段路是順風，可是騎起來感覺大部分是逆風。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
A: One memorable moment for me was when we got lost and chanced upon that old fishing harbor. B: That was strange, wasn't it? One minute we were riding along busy main roads, and then we took a wrong turning and ended up in a tranquil harbor, with not a single soul in sight. A: It was like a place that time forgot. I wish we could have just stayed there. A: 對我來說很難忘的是，那個我們迷路以後無意間走到的老漁港。 B: 真是不可思議，對吧？上一分鐘我們還騎在交通繁忙的主要道路上，然後我們轉錯彎，就到了一個靜悄悄的海港，半個人都沒有。 A: 就像是到了一個被時間遺忘的地方。真希望我們能就這樣待在那裡。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報林俐凱譯)