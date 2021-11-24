The 58th Golden Horse Awards will take place at the National Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall on Saturday. “Drifting” is currently leading the nominees with 12 nods, closely followed by “The Soul,” “The Falls” and “Till We Meet Again” with 11 nods each. All the four movies, along with “American Girl,” are nominated for the prestigious Best Feature Film.
The Golden Horses are also known as the Oscars of the Chinese world. This year, nominees for Best Leading Actor include Cheng Jen-shuo, Chang Chen, Roy Chiu, Francis Ng and Kai Ko; nominees for Best Leading Actress include Chen Shiang-chyi, Alyssa Chia, Gingle Wang, Karena Lam and Caitlin Fang. Veteran Taiwanese actor Lung Shao-hua, who died at the age of 68 in September, has also been nominated for Best Supporting Actor.
The award show will be hosted by Golden Horse-winning actor Austin Lin, and it will be broadcast live on Taiwan’s TTV, as well as at myVideo and Line Today online.
Photo: Pan Shao-tang, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報潘少棠
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
第五十八屆金馬獎頒獎典禮週六將在國父紀念館登場，《濁水漂流》強勢入圍多達十二項，是本屆大贏家。緊追在後的是︰《緝魂》、《瀑布》、《月老》，各入圍十一項，四部電影均提名最佳劇情片獎，另一部獲提名的則是《美國女孩》。
金馬獎向來被視為華人世界的奧斯卡金像獎！而今年入圍最佳男主角獎的有︰鄭人碩、張震、邱澤、吳鎮宇、柯震東；至於入圍最佳女主角獎的則有︰陳湘琪、賈靜雯、王淨、林嘉欣、方郁婷。資深演員龍劭華亦入圍最佳男配角獎，他在九月時因病去世，享年六十八歲。
本屆頒獎典禮將由金馬獎最佳男配角得主林柏宏主持，台視實況轉播，並在網路影音平台myVideo和Line Today同步播出。
（台北時報張聖恩〉
The metaverse is a virtual universe that blends aspects of digital technologies including video-conferencing, games like Minecraft or Roblox, cryptocurrencies, email, virtual reality, social media and live-streaming. Quite how these pieces will fit together is a work in progress, but some tech giants already see it as the future of human communication and interaction. It’s “the next frontier,” Mark Zuckerberg said when he changed his company’s name from Facebook Inc. to Meta Platforms Inc. What will it look like? It may be easier to grasp the concept by first saying what it isn’t: It’s not a single product, it’s not
Can I mail instant noodles overseas? (4/5) 泡麵可以寄到國外嗎？（四） A: Excuse me, how long will this airmail parcel take to arrive? B: It usually takes 10 to 15 days, but recently, due to the pandemic, many flights have been cancelled, so the shipping times will be considerably longer. It’s not possible to confirm when it will reach the destination. A: Heavens, in two weeks’ time, my friend will be off on a business trip, so the parcel absolutely must arrive before then. B: Alternatively, you could send it by express mail instead, this way it will be loaded onto the airplane quicker, and the arrival time is typically four to five days,
A: May I ask, after I send the parcel, will I be able to track it? B: Sure. If you go to the post office Web site inquiry page and enter the reference number, and you will be able to check its progress. A: What’s the reference number? B: It’s a series of numbers on the sender’s copy of the waybill, under the barcode, starting with the letter E, 13 digits long in total. A: 請問包裹寄出以後，可以追蹤嗎？ B: 可以呀。你到郵局網站的查詢網頁，輸入郵件編號，就可以查詢它的處理進度。 A: 郵件編號是什麼啊？ B: 就是寄件收執聯上的一串號碼，在條碼底下，英文字母 E 開頭，一共十三碼。 (Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Someone shared a story in the “Venting Commune 2” Facebook group, saying how her father was very fond of their pet dog Cheechee and told her every day to remember to feed and walk the dog. One time she asked her father “How come you don’t care about me?” but he came back with a surprisingly unconcerned answer, so she joked “I guess the dog is your real child.” When she posted this interesting story online, it attracted quite a lot of people to join the discussion. The girl wrote that because her mother was not at home that day, her