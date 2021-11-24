‘Drifting’ earns 12 nominations at 58th Golden Horse Awards 第58屆金馬獎 《濁水漂流》入圍大贏家

The 58th Golden Horse Awards will take place at the National Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall on Saturday. “Drifting” is currently leading the nominees with 12 nods, closely followed by “The Soul,” “The Falls” and “Till We Meet Again” with 11 nods each. All the four movies, along with “American Girl,” are nominated for the prestigious Best Feature Film.

The Golden Horses are also known as the Oscars of the Chinese world. This year, nominees for Best Leading Actor include Cheng Jen-shuo, Chang Chen, Roy Chiu, Francis Ng and Kai Ko; nominees for Best Leading Actress include Chen Shiang-chyi, Alyssa Chia, Gingle Wang, Karena Lam and Caitlin Fang. Veteran Taiwanese actor Lung Shao-hua, who died at the age of 68 in September, has also been nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

The award show will be hosted by Golden Horse-winning actor Austin Lin, and it will be broadcast live on Taiwan’s TTV, as well as at myVideo and Line Today online.

Director Chung Mong-hong, from left, actresses Alyssa Chia and Gingle Wang attend the premiere of “The Falls” in Taipei on Oct. 27. 導演鍾孟宏（左起〉、女星賈靜雯、王淨於十月二十七日，在台北市參加《瀑布》首映會。 Photo: Pan Shao-tang, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報潘少棠

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

第五十八屆金馬獎頒獎典禮週六將在國父紀念館登場，《濁水漂流》強勢入圍多達十二項，是本屆大贏家。緊追在後的是︰《緝魂》、《瀑布》、《月老》，各入圍十一項，四部電影均提名最佳劇情片獎，另一部獲提名的則是《美國女孩》。

金馬獎向來被視為華人世界的奧斯卡金像獎！而今年入圍最佳男主角獎的有︰鄭人碩、張震、邱澤、吳鎮宇、柯震東；至於入圍最佳女主角獎的則有︰陳湘琪、賈靜雯、王淨、林嘉欣、方郁婷。資深演員龍劭華亦入圍最佳男配角獎，他在九月時因病去世，享年六十八歲。

本屆頒獎典禮將由金馬獎最佳男配角得主林柏宏主持，台視實況轉播，並在網路影音平台myVideo和Line Today同步播出。

（台北時報張聖恩〉