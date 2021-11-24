A: One memorable moment for me was when we got lost and chanced upon that old fishing harbor.
B: That was strange, wasn’t it? One minute we were riding along busy main roads, and then we took a wrong turning and ended up in a tranquil harbor, with not a single soul in sight.
A: It was like a place that time forgot. I wish we could have just stayed there.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報記者古德謙攝
A: 對我來說很難忘的是，那個我們迷路以後無意間走到的老漁港。
B: 真是不可思議，對吧？上一分鐘我們還騎在交通繁忙的主要道路上，然後我們轉錯彎，就到了一個靜悄悄的海港，半個人都沒有。
A: 就像是到了一個被時間遺忘的地方。真希望我們能就這樣待在那裡。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
“Not a single soul in sight”
Here, “soul” is a measure word for a living person.
Can I mail instant noodles overseas? (4/5) 泡麵可以寄到國外嗎？（四） A: Excuse me, how long will this airmail parcel take to arrive? B: It usually takes 10 to 15 days, but recently, due to the pandemic, many flights have been cancelled, so the shipping times will be considerably longer. It’s not possible to confirm when it will reach the destination. A: Heavens, in two weeks’ time, my friend will be off on a business trip, so the parcel absolutely must arrive before then. B: Alternatively, you could send it by express mail instead, this way it will be loaded onto the airplane quicker, and the arrival time is typically four to five days,
A: May I ask, after I send the parcel, will I be able to track it? B: Sure. If you go to the post office Web site inquiry page and enter the reference number, and you will be able to check its progress. A: What's the reference number? B: It's a series of numbers on the sender's copy of the waybill, under the barcode, starting with the letter E, 13 digits long in total. A: 請問包裹寄出以後，可以追蹤嗎？ B: 可以呀。你到郵局網站的查詢網頁，輸入郵件編號，就可以查詢它的處理進度。 A: 郵件編號是什麼啊？ B: 就是寄件收執聯上的一串號碼，在條碼底下，英文字母 E 開頭，一共十三碼。 (Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
