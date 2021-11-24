SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

That was tough going (3/5) 這段路還蠻難騎的 （三）

A: One memorable moment for me was when we got lost and chanced upon that old fishing harbor.

B: That was strange, wasn’t it? One minute we were riding along busy main roads, and then we took a wrong turning and ended up in a tranquil harbor, with not a single soul in sight.

A: It was like a place that time forgot. I wish we could have just stayed there.

Shihcheng Fishing Harbor in Yilan County.位於宜蘭縣的石城漁港。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報記者古德謙攝

A: 對我來說很難忘的是，那個我們迷路以後無意間走到的老漁港。

B: 真是不可思議，對吧？上一分鐘我們還騎在交通繁忙的主要道路上，然後我們轉錯彎，就到了一個靜悄悄的海港，半個人都沒有。

A: 就像是到了一個被時間遺忘的地方。真希望我們能就這樣待在那裡。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.