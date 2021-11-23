Dad cares more for dog than daughter 父只叮囑家犬需餵食散步 女兒笑：狗才是親生的！

Someone shared a story in the “Venting Commune 2” Facebook group, saying how her father was very fond of their pet dog Cheechee and told her every day to remember to feed and walk the dog. One time she asked her father “How come you don’t care about me?” but he came back with a surprisingly unconcerned answer, so she joked “I guess the dog is your real child.” When she posted this interesting story online, it attracted quite a lot of people to join the discussion.

The girl wrote that because her mother was not at home that day, her father reminded her: “Remember to feed Cheechee and take her for a walk.” She retorted by asking her father: “Don’t you worry whether I will have anything to eat? Why are you only worried that Cheechee might not get any food?” She was a bit shocked when her father said: “You can fix it yourself — no need to ask me.” After hearing that, the girl felt a bit frustrated, so she muttered to herself: “It looks like this dog is your real child, so we might as well break off our relations.”

After reading her post and seeing a photo of Cheechee, other people left comments expressing various opinions. Some said things like “Cheechee says “Now you know who’s boss!” and “That’s his precious doggie grandchild.” Others made humorous remarks like “Actually Cheechee brought you home in his mouth — Now it’s time for you to return the favor,” “In future Cheechee will get all the property and you will just be a servant” and “Dad says ‘We can break off relations if you like, but before you go, remember to feed Cheechee and take Cheechee for a walk.’”

Cheechee the dog shakes hands with her owner. 小狗奇奇跟主人握手。 Photo from “Venting Commune 2” on Facebook 照片擷取自臉書社團「爆怨2公社」

(Translated by Julian Clegg, Taipei Times)

一名網友在臉書社團「爆怨２公社」分享，她父親特別寵愛家犬「奇奇」，某日父親特別交代她記得餵狗吃飯與散步，未料這名網友反問父親「怎麼都不關心我？」卻得到意外冷靜的回答，她笑說「看來這隻狗才是親生的」，並將這則趣事發文，引起許多網友討論。

這名網友寫道，由於母親當日不在家，父親特別交代她，「奇奇妳要記得餵她，要帶她去散步」。這名網友接著反問父親「都不用擔心我有沒有吃嗎？你為什麼都只擔心奇奇有沒有吃？」未料父親竟說「妳自己會處理，不用找我」；這名網友聽完感到無奈，自我揶揄地說「看來這隻狗才是親生的，我們斷絕關係」。

網友看到發文和奇奇的照片後，紛紛留言表達不同看法，有人說「奇奇表示：現在妳知道誰是老大吧！」、「那是寶貝狗孫子」，還有網友笑說「其實你是奇奇叼回來的，到你報恩的時候了」、「以後財產歸奇奇，你只是幫傭」、「父表示：要斷絕關係可以，記得先餵奇奇還有帶奇奇去散步」。

（自由時報）