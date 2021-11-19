A: May I ask, after I send the parcel, will I be able to track it?
B: Sure. If you go to the post office Web site inquiry page and enter the reference number, and you will be able to check its progress.
A: What’s the reference number?
B: It’s a series of numbers on the sender’s copy of the waybill, under the barcode, starting with the letter E, 13 digits long in total.
A: 請問包裹寄出以後，可以追蹤嗎？
B: 可以呀。你到郵局網站的查詢網頁，輸入郵件編號，就可以查詢它的處理進度。
A: 郵件編號是什麼啊？
B: 就是寄件收執聯上的一串號碼，在條碼底下，英文字母 E 開頭，一共十三碼。
May I ask…?
Of course you may. This is just a polite way to start a question.
