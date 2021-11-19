SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Can I mail instant noodles overseas? (5/5) 泡麵可以寄到國外嗎？ （五）

A: May I ask, after I send the parcel, will I be able to track it?

B: Sure. If you go to the post office Web site inquiry page and enter the reference number, and you will be able to check its progress.

A: What’s the reference number?

An example of how to fill out an EMS air waybill. 國際快捷託運單書寫範例。 Photo courtesy of Chunghwa Post Co., Ltd. 照片：中華郵政公司提供

B: It’s a series of numbers on the sender’s copy of the waybill, under the barcode, starting with the letter E, 13 digits long in total.

A: 請問包裹寄出以後，可以追蹤嗎？

B: 可以呀。你到郵局網站的查詢網頁，輸入郵件編號，就可以查詢它的處理進度。

A: 郵件編號是什麼啊？

B: 就是寄件收執聯上的一串號碼，在條碼底下，英文字母 E 開頭，一共十三碼。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.