HK superstar Anita Mui’s biopic to open in Taiwan 香港樂壇女王梅艷芳傳記電影上映

The late Hong Kong entertainer Anita Mui was the Queen of Canto-pop. Almost 18 years after her death, the highly-anticipated biopic “Anita” is set to premiere in Taiwan on Friday. The film, directed by Hong Kong director Longman Leung, stars Hong Kong model Louise Wong as the singer in her acting debut.

In order to make a living, Mui started her singing career early when she was just four-and-a-half years old. She later became a superstar in the 1980s and, with her ever-changing stage looks, was praised as the “Madonna of Asia.” Apart from singing, Mui was also an outstanding actress, winning a Golden Horse Award for Best Actress with her 1987 movie “Rough.”

But in 2003, Mui’s glorious career ended abruptly when she died of cervical cancer at the age of 40. Now, as her biopic opens in Taiwan, four major costumes from the film are currently on display at the Vieshow Cinemas in Taipei’s Xinyi District from Nov. 1 to 30.

Singer Anita Mui is pictured in this undated photo. 歌手梅艷芳資料照。 Photo courtesy of Ming Pao 照片：香港明報

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

已故香港女星梅艷芳，曾是粵語流行樂壇的女王。在她去世十八年之後，令各界高度期待的傳記電影《梅艷芳Anita》，本週五即將在台上映。該電影由梁樂民導演，並由新人演員、香港模特兒王丹妮詮釋這位傳奇天后的一生。

為了賺錢養家，梅艷芳自四歲半起就展開了賣唱生涯，在一九八○年代終於成為巨星，憑藉百變的舞台造型，更被譽為亞洲瑪丹娜。除了歌唱以外，她也是位傑出的演員，曾以一九八七年的電影《胭脂扣》榮獲金馬獎最佳女主角。

在二○○三年，梅艷芳因子宮頸癌而英年早逝，享年僅四十歲，輝煌的演藝事業因此戛然而止。而隨著傳記電影即將在台上映，劇中梅姑的四套戲服，目前正特別展示於台北信義威秀影城，展出時間自十一月一日起至三十日止。

（台北時報張聖恩〉