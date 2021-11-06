SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

So what food should we eat? (2/5) 那要吃什麼東西才對呢？ （二） A: One of you is too plump and the other is too skinny. If you want to get muscles, one will have to lose some weight and the other will have to put some on. B: So I need to eat less, and he needs to eat and drink more? A: It doesn’t work like that. You both need to eat the right foods. If you want to get in shape, 70 percent is diet, the other 30 percent is exercise. B: So what food should we eat? A: You can eat protein-rich foods such as fish, meat, dairy