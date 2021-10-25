What are deepfakes – and how can you spot them? 「深偽技術」是什麼？ 該如何辨識？

Have you seen Barack Obama call Donald Trump a “complete dipshit,” or Mark Zuckerberg brag about having “total control of billions of people’s stolen data”? Answer yes and you’ve seen a deepfake. The 21st century’s answer to photoshopping, deepfakes use a form of artificial intelligence (AI) called deep learning to create images of fake events, hence the name deepfake.

The AI firm Deeptrace found 15,000 deepfake videos online in September 2019, a near doubling over nine months. A staggering 96 percent were pornographic, and 99 percent of those mapped faces from female celebrities onto porn stars.

Is it just about videos? No. Deepfake technology can create convincing but entirely fictional photos from scratch.

An AFP journalist at his newsdesk in Washington on Jan. 25, 2019 views a video manipulated with artificial intelligence to potentially deceive viewers, or “deepfake.” 一名記者在法新社新聞編採部觀看一段「深偽」的影片，該影片經人工智慧處理，觀者可能會因此受騙。二○一九年一月二十五日攝於美國華盛頓特區。 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

Audio can be deepfaked too. In March 2019, the chief of a UK subsidiary of a German energy firm paid nearly ￡200,000 into a Hungarian bank account after being phoned by a fraudster who mimicked the German CEO’s voice. Similar scams have reportedly used recorded WhatsApp voice messages.

How do you spot a deepfake? Poor-quality deepfakes are easier to spot. The lip synching might be bad, or the skin tone patchy. However, spotting a deepfake gets harder as the technology improves. In 2018, US researchers discovered that deepfake faces do not blink normally. No surprise there: the majority of images show people with their eyes open, so the algorithms never really learned about blinking. At first it seemed like a silver bullet for the detection problem, but no sooner had the research been published than deepfakes appeared with blinking. Such is the nature of the game: as soon as a weakness is revealed, it is fixed.

(The Guardian)

你看過歐巴馬稱川普為「徹頭徹尾的蠢貨」，或是祖克柏吹噓「完全掌控了數十億人被盜的資料」嗎？若你回答是，那麼你已見識過「deepfake」（深偽）。deepfake是二十一世紀對Photoshop影像處理的回應，使用一種稱為「深度學習」的人工智慧來製作影像以偽造事情，因此而得名。

人工智慧公司Deeptrace二○一九年九月在網路上發現了一萬五千個deepfake影片，在九個月內幾乎翻了一倍。其中高達百分之九十六的比例是色情內容，所顯示的臉孔，百分之九十九是女性，從名人到色情片明星都有。

deepfake只限於影片嗎？不是的。此技術可做出令人信服，卻是完全虛構的照片。

聲音也可以被深度偽造。二○一九年三月，一家德國能源公司的英國子公司負責人接到一通詐騙電話，騙子的聲音模仿德國的CEO，該負責人便將近二十萬英鎊匯入一個匈牙利的銀行帳戶。據報導，類似的詐騙手法也用於錄製WhatsApp語音訊息。

要如何辨識deepfake呢？品質差的deepfake較容易被識破──嘴唇可能不太同步，或者膚色不均勻。但隨著技術的進步，辨識deepfake變得越來越難。二○一八年，美國有研究人員發現deepfake的人臉無法正常地眨眼。這不令人意外：大多數影像所顯示的人臉，眼睛都是睜開的，因此演算法從未真正學習到眨眼。起先眨眼似乎是識破深偽的訣竅。但這項研究發表後不久，會眨眼的deepfake就出現了。這就是遊戲的本質：弱點一被發現，就會被修復。

（台北時報林俐凱編譯）