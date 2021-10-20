A: Foods with non-refined starch, such as brown rice, whole grain bread and oats are less easy to digest, so they will release the glucose more slowly and steadily, just like if you turn on the faucet more carefully, so that your blood sugar won’t jump up all of a sudden.
B: So we should eat more non-refined starchy foods, is that right?
A: Yes, so you should be eating less of foods such as white rice, noodles, white bread, cakes and cookies — because these are all refined.
Photo: Huang Mei-chu, Taipei Times 照片：自由時報記者黃美珠
B: I’ve been hearing the phrase “low GI diet” a lot recently, is this the same kind of idea?
A: Yes, the Glycermic Index is a measure of a food’s ability to increase blood sugar.
A: 非精緻澱粉食物，比如說糙米、全麥麵包、燕麥片，因為比較不好消化，所以分解出葡萄糖的速度比較慢而且穩定，就像水龍頭流出適量的水，所以血糖不會一下子衝太高。
B: 所以我們要多吃非精緻澱粉的食物，對吧？
A: 嗯，然後盡量少吃白米、麵、白吐司、蛋糕、餅乾之類的東西，因為這些都屬於精緻澱粉。
B: 最近還蠻常聽到「低升糖飲食」這個名詞，是不是類似的概念？
A: 沒錯，「升糖指數」就是衡量食物升高血糖的能力。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱)
