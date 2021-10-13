SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

What is that app anyway? (3/5) 那到底是什麼應用程式啊？（三）

A: What is that app anyway? First it sends you on a wild goose chase, and then it decides to tell you how to ride home when you haven’t even got to your destination.

B: Tell me about it! Either I’m really stupid, or this bike app is badly designed. You don’t need to say which one you think it is.

A: How much did you pay for it?

A wrong way road sign. 寫著「方向錯誤」的路標。 Photo: Pixabay 照片： Pixabay

B: It’s free, but you have to pay if you want to access some premium functions. I’m doing the free week trial for the premium content, but if things go on like this…

A: 那到底是什麼應用程式啊？它先是指引你漫無目的地亂走，然後又告訴你要怎麼騎回家，你都還沒到達目的地咧！

B: 說的沒錯！不是我太笨，就是這個自行車App設計得太爛。你不用說哪一個才是對的。

A: 這App花了你多少錢啊？

B: 這是免費的。不過如果你想使用進階的功能，就必須付費。我現在用的是進階功能一星期免費試用，不過如果照現在的情況繼續下去的話……。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.