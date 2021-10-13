A: What is that app anyway? First it sends you on a wild goose chase, and then it decides to tell you how to ride home when you haven’t even got to your destination.
B: Tell me about it! Either I’m really stupid, or this bike app is badly designed. You don’t need to say which one you think it is.
A: How much did you pay for it?
Photo: Pixabay 照片： Pixabay
B: It’s free, but you have to pay if you want to access some premium functions. I’m doing the free week trial for the premium content, but if things go on like this…
A: 那到底是什麼應用程式啊？它先是指引你漫無目的地亂走，然後又告訴你要怎麼騎回家，你都還沒到達目的地咧！
B: 說的沒錯！不是我太笨，就是這個自行車App設計得太爛。你不用說哪一個才是對的。
A: 這App花了你多少錢啊？
B: 這是免費的。不過如果你想使用進階的功能，就必須付費。我現在用的是進階功能一星期免費試用，不過如果照現在的情況繼續下去的話……。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Wild goose chase
This means a hopeless search for something unattainable. It apparently originates from a form of horse racing in the 16th century, when a “wild goose chase” was a race in which the lead rider was chased by other riders, in a formation similar to the arrow-head formation of geese following the one in the lead.
You can bring some drinks over (4/5) 那你帶一些飲料過來好了（四） A: Wow, look at you couch potatoes, lying on the sofa watching TV with a pile of fried chicken, pizza and drinks on the table. How depraved. B: Sis, you’re blocking the screen. Why don’t you sit down and watch the game with us? Have a coke. A: Come on, do you have any idea how much sugar there is in fizzy drinks, and how bad that is for your teeth? They’ve done experiments before, putting a tooth in cola, and after a bit of time the tooth just melts away! B: Oh, it’s not every day we get
A: And how big is this bubble milk tea? NT$80? Heavens, for that money you could buy a lunchbox. What a waste of money. B: That’s how much drinks cost nowadays. My classmates drink one of those a day. A: These drinks are too sweet, they’re bad for you and it’s all empty calories with no nutritional value. And don’t get me started on the pizza and fried chicken, that’s just greasy junk food. B: I know, but it’s OK once in a while: it helps you relax, and that increases your study and work efficiency, so it’s worth
A: Where on earth were you? I’ve been waiting here for 40 minutes. B: Give me time to catch my breath. I know I’m late: I’ve been rushing to get here. A: We agreed to meet at 10. It’s now getting on for quarter to 11. I was worried sick. I thought you’d had an accident or something. Why didn’t you send an SMS? B: I’m really sorry. I got lost. I’m not familiar with this bicycle route app, and it sent me around the houses. A: 你到底跑到哪裡去了？我已經在這裡等你四十分鐘了。 B: 你讓我喘口氣。我知道我遲到了啦，我是趕過來的。 A: 我們說好要在十點碰面的，現在快十點四十五分了。我擔心得要命！我還以為你發生了什麼意外。你為什麼不傳個簡訊給我？ B: 真的很對不起啦！我迷路了。我對這個自行車路線應用程式不太熟，它指引我去走的路拐彎抹角的。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times /
What is that app anyway? (2/5) 那到底是什麼應用程式啊？（二） A: How much longer do we need to ride? B: According to this app, we should be there in just under an hour. It says we still have about 20km to go. A: Great, we’re making excellent time. We’ll be there just in time for lunch. And I thought it would take us at least another 2 hours. B: Oh, hold on a second: it looks like the app is pointing in the direction we came from. I think it has plotted the route home. A: 我們還要騎多遠啊？ B: 這個應用程式顯示說，我們應該不到一個小時就會到了，大概還要騎二十公里。 A: 太好了，我們的速度比預期中快，可以剛好在午餐前抵達。我以為至少還要再花兩小時才會到呢。 B: 噢，等等，這應用程式指的好像是我們來的方向。它標示的路線是回頭路啦！ (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings