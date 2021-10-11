Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday last week for work that found order in seeming disorder, helping to explain and predict complex forces of nature, including expanding our understanding of climate change.
Syukuro Manabe, originally from Japan, and Klaus Hasselmann of Germany were cited for their work in developing forecast models of Earth’s climate and “reliably predicting global warming.” The second half of the prize went to Giorgio Parisi of Italy for explaining disorder in physical systems, ranging from those as small as the insides of atoms to the planet-sized.
Hasselmann told the Associated Press that he “would rather have no global warming and no Nobel Prize.” Calling climate change “a major crisis,” Manabe said that figuring out the physics behind climate change was “1,000 times” easier than getting the world to do something about it.
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
All three scientists work on what are known as “complex systems,” of which climate is just one example. But the prize went to two fields of study that are opposite in many ways, though they share the goal of making sense of what seems random and chaotic so that it can be predicted.
The research of Parisi, of Sapienza University of Rome, largely centers around subatomic particles, predicting how they move in seemingly chaotic ways and explaining why. It is somewhat esoteric, while the work by Manabe and Hasselmann is about large-scale global forces that shape our daily lives.
Parisi “built a deep physical and mathematical model” that made it possible to understand complex systems in fields as different as mathematics, biology, neuroscience and machine learning.
(AP)
致力於在看似無序中找到秩序的三位科學家，上週二獲得了諾貝爾物理學獎。他們的研究有助於解釋及預測複雜的自然力量，包括增進我們對氣候變化的理解。
原籍日本的真鍋淑郎與德國的克勞斯‧哈斯曼，因研發地球氣候預測模型，以及「可靠地預測全球暖化」而獲獎。獎金的另一半，則是授予義大利籍的喬吉歐‧帕里西，因他解釋了物理系統──小至原子內部，大至行星大小──其中的無序。
哈斯曼對美聯社表示，他「寧願沒有全球暖化，也沒有諾貝爾獎」。真鍋稱氣候變化為「一場重大危機」，並說弄清楚氣候變化背後的物理學，要比促世界採取行動容易「一千倍」。
這三位科學家都在研究所謂的「複雜系統」，氣候只是其中一個例子。獲獎的兩個研究領域，在許多方面都大相逕庭，雖然其共同目標皆為理解看似隨機與混亂的事物，以便能夠預測。
羅馬大學的帕里西，其研究主要圍繞次原子粒子，探究它們如何以及為何以看似混亂的方式運動，並加以預測。帕里西的研究有時深奧難解，而真鍋及哈斯曼的研究，則是有關型塑我們日常生活的大規模全球力量。
帕里西「建立了一個深刻的物理及數學模型」，使得理解數學、生物學、神經科學和機器學習等不同領域的複雜系統成為可能。
（台北時報林俐凱編譯）
Former supermodel Linda Evangelista shocked her fans by revealing she has been “permanently deformed” by a fat-reduction cosmetic treatment that backfired and made her look bloated and unrecognizable. She has filed a US$50 million (NT$1.4 billion) lawsuit over the medical dispute. Evangelista — along with Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer and Christy Turlington — were the top five supermodels in the 1990s. The Canadian supermodel has been featured on over 700 fashion magazine covers, and is famous for her words: “Christy and I . . . we don’t wake up for less than US$10,000 a day.” The 56-year-old fashion icon underwent
An Internet rumor says that muscular soreness after exercise is caused by a buildup of lactic acid. According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Health Promotion Administration (HPA), research indicates that lactic acid returns to normal levels within a few hours after exercise. Sore muscles after exercise are generally a case of delayed-onset muscle soreness — or DOMS for short — which is caused by damage and tears to the muscles and abnormalities in the connective tissue, and it lasts for about one to three days. The HPA says that, when looking for ways to alleviate DOMS, the first thing
A: Hi, can I take your order? B: I’m still thinking. There are so many choices, it’s making my head spin. What would you recommend? A: This taro milk tea is our new flavor, made from carefully boiling taro from Dajia in Taichung. The sugarcane juice green tea is also quite popular. And then there’s the bubble milk tea, which is an old classic, but we use only the finest tea leaves and fresh milk. B: Hmm. I’m not sure what my friends want. I’ll give them a call. A: 您好，請問你要點什麼？ B: 我還在考慮。選擇太多了，看得我眼花撩亂。你有什麼推薦的嗎？ A: 這芋香奶茶是我們新出的口味，是用台中大甲的芋頭精心熬煮的。甘蔗青茶也很受歡迎。還有這個珍珠奶茶，雖然經典，但是我們用的是最高級的茶葉，還有鮮奶。 B: 嗯。我不知道我朋友喜歡什麼，我打電話問一下好了。 (Translated by Paul
You can bring some drinks over (4/5) 那你帶一些飲料過來好了（四） A: Wow, look at you couch potatoes, lying on the sofa watching TV with a pile of fried chicken, pizza and drinks on the table. How depraved. B: Sis, you’re blocking the screen. Why don’t you sit down and watch the game with us? Have a coke. A: Come on, do you have any idea how much sugar there is in fizzy drinks, and how bad that is for your teeth? They’ve done experiments before, putting a tooth in cola, and after a bit of time the tooth just melts away! B: Oh, it’s not every day we get