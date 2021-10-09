Sore muscles after exercise? Lactic acid not to blame 為何運動隔天會肌肉痠痛？ 國健署：肌肉損傷無關乳酸

An Internet rumor says that muscular soreness after exercise is caused by a buildup of lactic acid. According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Health Promotion Administration (HPA), research indicates that lactic acid returns to normal levels within a few hours after exercise. Sore muscles after exercise are generally a case of delayed-onset muscle soreness — or DOMS for short — which is caused by damage and tears to the muscles and abnormalities in the connective tissue, and it lasts for about one to three days. The HPA says that, when looking for ways to alleviate DOMS, the first thing