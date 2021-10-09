Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
Former supermodel Linda Evangelista shocked her fans by revealing she has been “permanently deformed” by a fat-reduction cosmetic treatment that backfired and made her look bloated and unrecognizable. She has filed a US$50 million (NT$1.4 billion) lawsuit over the medical dispute. Evangelista — along with Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer and Christy Turlington — were the top five supermodels in the 1990s. The Canadian supermodel has been featured on over 700 fashion magazine covers, and is famous for her words: “Christy and I . . . we don’t wake up for less than US$10,000 a day.” The 56-year-old fashion icon underwent
An Internet rumor says that muscular soreness after exercise is caused by a buildup of lactic acid. According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Health Promotion Administration (HPA), research indicates that lactic acid returns to normal levels within a few hours after exercise. Sore muscles after exercise are generally a case of delayed-onset muscle soreness — or DOMS for short — which is caused by damage and tears to the muscles and abnormalities in the connective tissue, and it lasts for about one to three days. The HPA says that, when looking for ways to alleviate DOMS, the first thing
You can bring some drinks over (1/5) 那你帶一些飲料過來好了（一） A: The ball game is being broadcast live tonight. Would you like to come over to watch it? B: Fantastic! We haven’t subscribed to the sports channel. You’re a lifesaver! How ever can I repay you? A: You can bring some drinks over. We have some snacks at home. B: What would you like to drink? Juice, soda, tea, coffee, hand-shaken drinks or something stronger? A: Wow, they all sound great! Can I have them all? A: 今天晚上球賽有直播，你要不要來我家看轉播？ B: 太好了！我家電視沒有體育台，謝謝你的救命之恩！我該怎麼報答你才好呢？ A: 那你帶一些飲料過來好了。我家有一些零嘴可以配著吃。 B: 那你想喝什麼飲料？果汁，汽水，茶，咖啡，手搖飲料，還是要來點酒？ A: 哇，聽起來都很棒耶！我可以都要嗎？ （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ∕台北時報林俐凱） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be
A: Hi, can I take your order? B: I’m still thinking. There are so many choices, it’s making my head spin. What would you recommend? A: This taro milk tea is our new flavor, made from carefully boiling taro from Dajia in Taichung. The sugarcane juice green tea is also quite popular. And then there’s the bubble milk tea, which is an old classic, but we use only the finest tea leaves and fresh milk. B: Hmm. I’m not sure what my friends want. I’ll give them a call. A: 您好，請問你要點什麼？ B: 我還在考慮。選擇太多了，看得我眼花撩亂。你有什麼推薦的嗎？ A: 這芋香奶茶是我們新出的口味，是用台中大甲的芋頭精心熬煮的。甘蔗青茶也很受歡迎。還有這個珍珠奶茶，雖然經典，但是我們用的是最高級的茶葉，還有鮮奶。 B: 嗯。我不知道我朋友喜歡什麼，我打電話問一下好了。 (Translated by Paul