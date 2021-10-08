SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You can bring some drinks over (5/5) 那你帶一些飲料過來好了（五）

A: And how big is this bubble milk tea? NT$80? Heavens, for that money you could buy a lunchbox. What a waste of money.

B: That’s how much drinks cost nowadays. My classmates drink one of those a day.

A: These drinks are too sweet, they’re bad for you and it’s all empty calories with no nutritional value. And don’t get me started on the pizza and fried chicken, that’s just greasy junk food.

High calorie, low nutritional value junk food. 高熱量低營養的垃圾食物。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: I know, but it’s OK once in a while: it helps you relax, and that increases your study and work efficiency, so it’s worth it.

A: Oh, I don’t want to be like an old mother nagging you all day. Your health is your own responsibility.

B: Alright, alright, I’ll control myself next time.

A: 這杯珍珠奶茶也太大杯了吧？八十元？天哪，這價錢都可以買一個便當了！你們好浪費！

B: 現在飲料差不多都是這個價錢吧，我同學每天都要喝一杯咧。

A: 這些飲料都太甜，對身體不好，只有熱量沒有營養。披薩跟炸雞就更不用說了，都是油膩的垃圾食物。

B: 這我也知道啦，可是偶爾享受一下，可以放鬆心情，增加讀書和工作的效率，很值得啊！

A: 唉，我才不想當個討人厭的老媽子一天到晚追著你嘮嘮叨叨。你自己的健康自己負責。

B: 好啦好啦，我以後會節制一點。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.