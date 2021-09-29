Daniel Craig’s last Bond film to open this week 丹尼爾克雷格最終章 《007：生死交戰》本週上映

After being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the world premiere of “No Time to Die,” the 25th in the James Bond franchise, was held in London on Tuesday, UK time. In addition to actor Daniel Craig, who plays the role of the legendary 007 agent for the last time, members of the British royal family were also joined by medical workers and military personnel.

Craig has been praised for his performance in the previous four Bond films — including “Casino Royale” (2006), “Quantum of Solace” (2008), “Skyfall” (2012) and “Spectre” (2015). Co-producer Barbara Broccoli said they chose Craig because he would redefine Bond. “Daniel has given Bond an inner life. His Bond is allowed to be vulnerable,” she told the Guardian.

As Craig calls for “better parts for women and actors of color” in the Bond series, actress Lashana Lynch, who takes the role of “Nomi” in the film, becomes the first female agent with the “00” status. The movie is set to open in Taiwan tomorrow.

Actor Daniel Craig in a still for “No Time to Die.” 男星丹尼爾克雷格在《007：生死交戰》劇照中。 Photo courtesy of UIP 照片：聯合國際影業提供

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

因疫情而數次延期後，第二十五部詹姆士龐德系列電影《007：生死交戰》，世界首映會終於在英國時間週二於倫敦登場。除了最後一次演出「007」探員的男主角丹尼爾克雷格以外，英國皇室成員亦加入醫護及軍方人員，共同參與盛會。

克雷格在前四部龐德電影中的表現大獲好評— –包括《007首部曲：皇家夜總會》（二○○六年）、《007：量子危機》（二○○八年）、《007：空降危機》（二○一二年）、《007：惡魔四伏》（二○一五年）。共同製作人芭芭拉布洛柯里說，他們當初會選克雷格，因為他能重新定義龐德的角色。她還對《衛報》說：「丹尼爾賦予了龐德內在的生命，容許該角色展現出脆弱的一面。」

而在克雷格大力呼籲龐德電影，提供更好的角色給女性與黑人演員後，在新片中飾演「諾咪」的女星拉莎納林區，成為史上首位最高「00」等級的女性探員，《007：生死交戰》預計明日在台上映。

（台北時報張聖恩）