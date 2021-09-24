SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: All these rollers and spatulas, the printing ink and all types of plate engraving tools give a real feeling of traditional techniques.

B: I know what you mean. When it comes to drawing, designing and composition, we now do all of this on the computer. Who still does things the traditional way?

A: So why do you insist on doing things by hand?

Rollers, spatulas, printing ink and plate engraving tools. 製作版畫之滾筒、刮刀、油墨，以及各式銅版雕刻用具。 Photo: Tania Chou, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報周姲醇

B: I guess I’m a bit old school, ha ha. And I like the feeling I get from handmade things. Things mass-produced by machine just don’t have the same feel.

A: Now, that I understand. That’s why handmade dumplings always taste so much nicer than factory-made ones!

A: 看到這些滾筒、刮刀、油墨，和各式各樣的版畫雕刻工具，覺得好「復古」喔！

B: 我知道你的意思。說到繪圖、設計、版面構成，我們現在都用電腦做，有誰還在土法煉鋼啊？

A: 那你為什麼堅持手工呢？

B: 可能我是比較老派的人吧，哈哈。而且我喜歡手做的溫度，那是機械複製沒辦法比擬的。

A: 這個我了解。這就是為什麼手工水餃比用機器做的水餃要好吃得多！

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.