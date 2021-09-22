BTS opens Taipei pop-up store, Blackpink tops YouTube 韓流天團發威 BTS快閃、Blackpink超車

K-pop supergroup BTS is opening its first pop-up store in Taiwan. Located in the Huashan 1914 Creative Park in Taipei, the “BTS Pop-up: Map of the Soul” store featuring over 300 BTS-themed products opened on Tuesday last week and will run until Oct. 24.

Not long ago, Billboard ran a report to accuse the group’s fans, known as “ARMY,” of chart manipulation through crowdfunding efforts. In response to the chart’s accusation, group leader RM said “it’s up to them [Billboard] to change the rules. Slamming us or our fans for getting to No. 1 with physical sales and downloads, I don’t know if that’s right. It just feels like we’re easy targets because we’re a K-pop act.”

Meanwhile, K-pop sensation Blackpink passed Justin Bieber for the most subscribers on YouTube last week. The popular girl group now claims 66.9 million subscribers, beating the Canadian pop singer by 1.6 million users. In addition, BANGTANTV, the official YouTube channel for BTS, currently boasts 58.2 million subscribers.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, fourth left, names the seven members of BTS as “special presidential envoys” in Seoul on Sept. 14. 南韓總統文在寅(左四)，任命BTS七位成員們為「總統特使」，九月十四日攝於首爾。 Photo: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

韓流天團防彈少年團(BTS)日前進軍台灣，其首家快閃店「BTS Pop-up: Map of the Soul」，在台北華山1914文化創意產業園區展店，熱賣超過三百種相關主題商品。該店上週二盛大開幕，預計營運至十月二十四日。

而近日《告示牌》排行榜在報導中，指控BTS的粉絲群「阿米」，透過群眾募資等手法企圖操控排行榜。針對這項指控，隊長RM反擊說︰「是否更改規則，這要由《告示牌》來決定。但抨擊我們或歌迷透過實體銷售及下載奪冠，這好像不太對。感覺我們是容易受攻擊的目標，只因為我們是個韓團。」

此外韓流女子天團Blackpink則在上週，超車小賈斯汀成為全球最高YouTube訂閱數藝人。該團擁有六千六百多萬訂閱戶，比這位加拿大小天王還多一百六十萬。BTS的官方影音頻道BANGTANTV，也有多達五千八百多萬訂閱戶。

(台北時報張聖恩)