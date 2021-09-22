K-pop supergroup BTS is opening its first pop-up store in Taiwan. Located in the Huashan 1914 Creative Park in Taipei, the “BTS Pop-up: Map of the Soul” store featuring over 300 BTS-themed products opened on Tuesday last week and will run until Oct. 24.
Not long ago, Billboard ran a report to accuse the group’s fans, known as “ARMY,” of chart manipulation through crowdfunding efforts. In response to the chart’s accusation, group leader RM said “it’s up to them [Billboard] to change the rules. Slamming us or our fans for getting to No. 1 with physical sales and downloads, I don’t know if that’s right. It just feels like we’re easy targets because we’re a K-pop act.”
Meanwhile, K-pop sensation Blackpink passed Justin Bieber for the most subscribers on YouTube last week. The popular girl group now claims 66.9 million subscribers, beating the Canadian pop singer by 1.6 million users. In addition, BANGTANTV, the official YouTube channel for BTS, currently boasts 58.2 million subscribers.
韓流天團防彈少年團(BTS)日前進軍台灣，其首家快閃店「BTS Pop-up: Map of the Soul」，在台北華山1914文化創意產業園區展店，熱賣超過三百種相關主題商品。該店上週二盛大開幕，預計營運至十月二十四日。
而近日《告示牌》排行榜在報導中，指控BTS的粉絲群「阿米」，透過群眾募資等手法企圖操控排行榜。針對這項指控，隊長RM反擊說︰「是否更改規則，這要由《告示牌》來決定。但抨擊我們或歌迷透過實體銷售及下載奪冠，這好像不太對。感覺我們是容易受攻擊的目標，只因為我們是個韓團。」
此外韓流女子天團Blackpink則在上週，超車小賈斯汀成為全球最高YouTube訂閱數藝人。該團擁有六千六百多萬訂閱戶，比這位加拿大小天王還多一百六十萬。BTS的官方影音頻道BANGTANTV，也有多達五千八百多萬訂閱戶。
With the Mid-Autumn Festival nearly upon us, bakery shelves are heaving with a vast array of appetizing mooncakes in a mind-boggling variety of shapes, sizes and flavors. For many Taiwanese gourmands, the venerable egg yolk pastry is a special favorite. However, in the past some unscrupulous businesses were discovered to have added the harmful industrial dye Sudan Red G to their egg yolk pastries to give the salty egg yolks a rosy-red luster. Sudan Red G was cassified as a toxic chemical by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) in July 2018. The administration says it has been carrying out inspections
A: Hey, will you look at this Web site? I’m choosing a card. They have options for all occasions! B: Wow, they have all bases covered, don’t they? Let me see: they have cards for father’s day, mother’s day, passing your driving test, passing exams and graduation. A: Yes, and also for other major occasions in your life, like congratulating you on the arrival of a baby or retirement. A: 嗨，你能過來看一下這個網站嗎？我在挑選卡片，所有場合的卡片他們都有喔！ B: 哇，真是應有盡有，不是嗎？讓我看看︰有慶祝父親節的、母親節的、考到駕照的、考試及格的，還有畢業的卡片。 A: 對，還有其它人生大事呢，像是祝賀第一個寶寶出生，或退休。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩譯）
B: Did your niece receive the birthday card? A: I have no idea. It’s been over two weeks, so I assume it has arrived, although there are still postal delays due to the pandemic. B: She must have got it. Since you made the effort to go and buy the card, include a handwritten message and send it, she could at least have shown some appreciation. She could have e-mailed or phoned. If I were you, I wouldn’t put myself through the trouble on her behalf next year. A: Give her a break. She’s only three. B: 你的姪女收到生日卡了嗎？ A:
Facebook has kept internal research secret for two years that suggests its Instagram app makes body image issues worse for teenage girls, according to a leak from the tech firm. Since at least 2019, staff at the company have been studying the impact of their product on its younger users’ states of mind. Their research has repeatedly found that it is harmful for a large proportion, and particularly teenage girls. “We make body image issues worse for one in three teen girls,” said a slide from one internal presentation in 2019, seen by the Wall Street Journal. Comprised of findings from focus groups,