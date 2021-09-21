A: Wow, look at this piece, it’s wonderful!
B: Yes, it’s a very interesting composition, with a woman facing down and a deer looking out from inside her head. The antlers are fantastic.
A: Look at the flowers around her, and the moon and stars in the background, the whole thing has such a dreamlike quality to it, and yet it’s also so life-like.
Photo: Tania Chou, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報周姲醇
B: Yes, the fur on the deer is so realistic. Is this a painting?
A: No! This is a print, so I suppose it was engraved.
B: How intriguing. How would this have been engraved? I don’t understand. Look, the artist is over there. Let’s go and ask her!
A: 哇，你看這件作品，好美喔！
B: 嗯，這構圖好特別，一個女孩低著頭，一隻鹿從她的腦子裡探出頭來，那鹿角真漂亮。
A: 你看旁邊的花，還有背景的月亮和星星，整個就是很夢幻的感覺，可是又栩栩如生。
B: 對呀，這隻鹿的毛也太逼真了吧？這是用畫的嗎？
A: 不是啦！這是版畫耶！所以應該是用刻的。
B: 好奇妙喔，這是怎麼刻出來的啊？我沒辦法理解。欸你看，藝術家在那裡耶！我們去問她！
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
“Intriguing”
Synonyms:
alluring, captivating, fascinating, riveting, enchanting and attractive
Couldn’t you afford the price of a stamp? (3/5) 難道你買不起郵票啊？（三） B: So what did you do last year, when you couldn’t send your niece a birthday card? Did you send an e-card? A: No, I found a local UK company online that will send cards for you. B: That’s a good idea, but the point of sending a card is so that you can write a personal message inside. A: They will actually do that for you. You choose your card, tell them the message you want to include, and they’ll write it by hand for you. B: Nice. And I bet their handwriting will be much better than
A: Hey, will you look at this Web site? I’m choosing a card. They have options for all occasions! B: Wow, they have all bases covered, don’t they? Let me see: they have cards for father’s day, mother’s day, passing your driving test, passing exams and graduation. A: Yes, and also for other major occasions in your life, like congratulating you on the arrival of a baby or retirement. A: 嗨，你能過來看一下這個網站嗎？我在挑選卡片，所有場合的卡片他們都有喔！ B: 哇，真是應有盡有，不是嗎？讓我看看︰有慶祝父親節的、母親節的、考到駕照的、考試及格的，還有畢業的卡片。 A: 對，還有其它人生大事呢，像是祝賀第一個寶寶出生，或退休。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩譯）