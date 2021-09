SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

We should do something more cultural to celebrate it (2/5) 我們應該要做點有氣質的事(二)

A: Wow, look at this piece, it’s wonderful!

B: Yes, it’s a very interesting composition, with a woman facing down and a deer looking out from inside her head. The antlers are fantastic.

A: Look at the flowers around her, and the moon and stars in the background, the whole thing has such a dreamlike quality to it, and yet it’s also so life-like.

Inner Geisha, mezzotint etching, 2018. 《瑰夏之夢》,美柔汀銅版畫,二○一八年。 Photo: Tania Chou, Taipei Times 照片:台北時報周姲醇

B: Yes, the fur on the deer is so realistic. Is this a painting?

A: No! This is a print, so I suppose it was engraved.

B: How intriguing. How would this have been engraved? I don’t understand. Look, the artist is over there. Let’s go and ask her!

A: 哇,你看這件作品,好美喔!

B: 嗯,這構圖好特別,一個女孩低著頭,一隻鹿從她的腦子裡探出頭來,那鹿角真漂亮。

A: 你看旁邊的花,還有背景的月亮和星星,整個就是很夢幻的感覺,可是又栩栩如生。

B: 對呀,這隻鹿的毛也太逼真了吧?這是用畫的嗎?

A: 不是啦!這是版畫耶!所以應該是用刻的。

B: 好奇妙喔,這是怎麼刻出來的啊?我沒辦法理解。欸你看,藝術家在那裡耶!我們去問她!

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times/台北時報林俐凱)

