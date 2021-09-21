SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

We should do something more cultural to celebrate it (2/5) 我們應該要做點有氣質的事（二）

A: Wow, look at this piece, it’s wonderful!

B: Yes, it’s a very interesting composition, with a woman facing down and a deer looking out from inside her head. The antlers are fantastic.

A: Look at the flowers around her, and the moon and stars in the background, the whole thing has such a dreamlike quality to it, and yet it’s also so life-like.

Inner Geisha, mezzotint etching, 2018. 《瑰夏之夢》，美柔汀銅版畫，二○一八年。 Photo: Tania Chou, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報周姲醇

B: Yes, the fur on the deer is so realistic. Is this a painting?

A: No! This is a print, so I suppose it was engraved.

B: How intriguing. How would this have been engraved? I don’t understand. Look, the artist is over there. Let’s go and ask her!

A: 哇，你看這件作品，好美喔！

B: 嗯，這構圖好特別，一個女孩低著頭，一隻鹿從她的腦子裡探出頭來，那鹿角真漂亮。

A: 你看旁邊的花，還有背景的月亮和星星，整個就是很夢幻的感覺，可是又栩栩如生。

B: 對呀，這隻鹿的毛也太逼真了吧？這是用畫的嗎？

A: 不是啦！這是版畫耶！所以應該是用刻的。

B: 好奇妙喔，這是怎麼刻出來的啊？我沒辦法理解。欸你看，藝術家在那裡耶！我們去問她！

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.