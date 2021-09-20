A: What am I going to do? It’s Mid-Autumn Festival, and I’ve been so busy I forgot to prepare anything for the BBQ!
B: Who says you need to have a BBQ on Mid-Autumn Festival? That was just a marketing ploy dreamt up by a BBQ sauce producer 30 years ago. Moon viewing, eating moon cakes and pomelos are the traditional ways of celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival.
A: Yeah, I’ve always wondered why loads of people set off rockets on Mid-Autumn Festival. If the Jade Hare or Chang-e really did live on the moon, they would long ago have hopped off in fright.
Photo courtesy of a reader 照片：讀者提供
B: Well, if you think about it, with the cool autumn breeze and the full moon in the sky, Mid-Autumn Festival should have more of a literary feeling, and we should do something more cultural to celebrate it.
A: You mean like composing poetry? I don’t think I’m quite up to that, but I do know there’s an exhibition in an art gallery nearby. Fancy taking a look?
B: Now that is a splendid idea.
A: 怎麼辦，中秋節到了，我忙到忘記準備烤肉材料了！
B: 誰說中秋節一定要烤肉的？這也不過是三十年前烤肉醬廠商搞出來的名堂。賞月、吃月餅和柚子，才是過中秋真正的傳統吧！
A: 對呀，我也搞不懂為什麼中秋節一大堆人都在放沖天炮。如果月亮上有月兔和嫦娥，也早就被嚇跑了吧！
B: 其實想想看，秋高氣爽、明月皎潔，中秋節應該是很有氣質的節日。過中秋我們應該要做點有氣質的事才對。
A: 吟詩作對嗎？這我沒辦法。不過附近的藝廊有個展覽，我們去看看怎麼樣？
B: 你這真是冰雪聰明的好主意 ！
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
A literary feeling
This is a reference to the “literary gatherings” of artists and the literati in Chinese history and paintings.
Many people choose to drink coffee for refreshment when they feel weary, but it would be wrong to think that coffee is the only thing that contains caffeine. There is caffeine in tea, cocoa, cola drinks and so on. Is caffeine good or bad for your health? Nutritionists say that getting an appropriate amount of caffeine can promote gastrointestinal peristalsis and perk you up, but remember not to take too much, otherwise it may put even more strain on your body. On Aug. 24, nutritionist Yu Chu-ching wrote a post on her “Julie dietician” Facebook page, saying that the main benefits of
The new Marvel film “Shang-chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings” smashed the record for Labor Day opening weekend with US$71.4 million (NT$2 billion) in North America. The movie featuring Marvel’s first leading Asian superhero Shang-chi scored the second-highest opening in the pandemic, after Marvel’s “Black Widow.” The blockbuster film stars Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu alongside Golden Globe-winning actress Awkwafina and Asian superstars Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh. It tells the story of a kung fu master, who is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the notorious 10 Rings gang — which was founded by his father,
Couldn’t you afford the price of a stamp? (2/5) 難道你買不起郵票啊？ （二） A: Finally, I am able to send a birthday card to my niece in the UK. B: What was the problem before? Couldn’t you afford the price of a stamp? A: No, for a period of time there was no post to certain countries, due to the pandemic. The post office is now accepting mail to the UK again. B: That’s a relief. I have a care package that I want to send to my son, who is studying over there. A: You should check at the post office. I’m not sure they’re able to send large parcels. A:
Couldn’t you afford the price of a stamp? (3/5) 難道你買不起郵票啊？（三） B: So what did you do last year, when you couldn’t send your niece a birthday card? Did you send an e-card? A: No, I found a local UK company online that will send cards for you. B: That’s a good idea, but the point of sending a card is so that you can write a personal message inside. A: They will actually do that for you. You choose your card, tell them the message you want to include, and they’ll write it by hand for you. B: Nice. And I bet their handwriting will be much better than