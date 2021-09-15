‘Shang-chi’ with Asian lead blasts box office record 漫威《尚氣》逆襲 亞洲超級英雄破紀錄

The new Marvel film “Shang-chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings” smashed the record for Labor Day opening weekend with US$71.4 million (NT$2 billion) in North America. The movie featuring Marvel’s first leading Asian superhero Shang-chi scored the second-highest opening in the pandemic, after Marvel’s “Black Widow.”

The blockbuster film stars Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu alongside Golden Globe-winning actress Awkwafina and Asian superstars Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh. It tells the story of a kung fu master, who is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the notorious 10 Rings gang — which was founded by his father, who found the mystical “10 rings” many years ago that grant their owner immortality and superpowers.

Despite the film’s huge success globally, it has failed to gain approval for distribution in China, the world’s second largest movie market. The controversy allegedly arises from the film’s casting problem, and the stereotyped perception of the original comic book series that the movie is based on.

Actors Simu Liu, center, Michelle Yeoh, center left, Awkwafina, center right, and the cast and crew of “Shang-chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings” attend the premiere in London, UK, on Aug. 26. 《尚氣與十環傳奇》主角劉思慕(中)、楊紫瓊(中左)、奧卡菲娜(中右)、其他演員及工作人員於八月二十六日，在倫敦參加首映典禮。 Photo: AP 照片：美聯社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

漫威最新鉅作《尚氣與十環傳奇》，以七千一百多萬美元(近二十億台幣)，打破北美勞動節週末上映的前三天票房紀錄。該片是漫威首部以亞洲超級英雄徐尚氣為主角的電影，也是自疫情爆發以來，首映週末的票房亞軍，僅次於《黑寡婦》。

《尚氣》由華裔加拿大演員劉思慕所主演，陣容包括金球獎影后奧卡菲娜，及亞洲超級巨星梁朝偉、楊紫瓊。故事講述功夫大師尚氣被迫面對自己的過去，並捲入「十環幫」的糾紛——該地下組織是他的父親所創立，其父在多年前找到的神器「十環」，甚至還能讓神環的主人長生不死且威力無窮。

雖然全球票房超亮眼，該片卻遲遲無法在世界第二大電影市場中國獲准上演。據說爭議主要在於選角的問題，和原著漫畫系列對亞洲人的刻板看法，該片正是由漫畫改編。

(台北時報張聖恩)