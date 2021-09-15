The new Marvel film “Shang-chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings” smashed the record for Labor Day opening weekend with US$71.4 million (NT$2 billion) in North America. The movie featuring Marvel’s first leading Asian superhero Shang-chi scored the second-highest opening in the pandemic, after Marvel’s “Black Widow.”
The blockbuster film stars Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu alongside Golden Globe-winning actress Awkwafina and Asian superstars Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh. It tells the story of a kung fu master, who is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the notorious 10 Rings gang — which was founded by his father, who found the mystical “10 rings” many years ago that grant their owner immortality and superpowers.
Despite the film’s huge success globally, it has failed to gain approval for distribution in China, the world’s second largest movie market. The controversy allegedly arises from the film’s casting problem, and the stereotyped perception of the original comic book series that the movie is based on.
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
漫威最新鉅作《尚氣與十環傳奇》，以七千一百多萬美元(近二十億台幣)，打破北美勞動節週末上映的前三天票房紀錄。該片是漫威首部以亞洲超級英雄徐尚氣為主角的電影，也是自疫情爆發以來，首映週末的票房亞軍，僅次於《黑寡婦》。
《尚氣》由華裔加拿大演員劉思慕所主演，陣容包括金球獎影后奧卡菲娜，及亞洲超級巨星梁朝偉、楊紫瓊。故事講述功夫大師尚氣被迫面對自己的過去，並捲入「十環幫」的糾紛——該地下組織是他的父親所創立，其父在多年前找到的神器「十環」，甚至還能讓神環的主人長生不死且威力無窮。
雖然全球票房超亮眼，該片卻遲遲無法在世界第二大電影市場中國獲准上演。據說爭議主要在於選角的問題，和原著漫畫系列對亞洲人的刻板看法，該片正是由漫畫改編。
(台北時報張聖恩)
The blow caused to the airline industry by the COVID-19 pandemic has been especially felt by budget airlines, which mostly operate narrow-bodied passenger jets and have therefore been unable to develop a sideline in air freight during the pandemic. According to one academic’s analysis, when the outbreak stabilizes, businesses are targeting a trend in so-called “revenge travel.” However, she also hopes that, rather than the pre-pandemic price wars between budget airlines, the consolidation that has taken place during the pandemic will restore healthy competition in the industry. According to associate professor Melody Dai of National Cheng Kung University’s Department of Transportation
Many people choose to drink coffee for refreshment when they feel weary, but it would be wrong to think that coffee is the only thing that contains caffeine. There is caffeine in tea, cocoa, cola drinks and so on. Is caffeine good or bad for your health? Nutritionists say that getting an appropriate amount of caffeine can promote gastrointestinal peristalsis and perk you up, but remember not to take too much, otherwise it may put even more strain on your body. On Aug. 24, nutritionist Yu Chu-ching wrote a post on her “Julie dietician” Facebook page, saying that the main benefits of
A: No wonder they say that a new hairstyle can transform you: I feel like a new person. Next time I might try dyeing my hair. B: And I feel much more comfortable, too, after having a haircut. The barber even tidies up my nasal hair for me! A: What a comprehensive service! I also saw a young woman with really long, shiny hair, done up in a plait, and the hairdresser just cut it short with a single snip. B: Wow. Won’t she regret that? A: She said she wanted to donate it to charity, to make it
I think you should get yourself to a hairdresser (4/5) 我覺得你還是乖乖去找美髮師好了（四） A: Oh, no. My hair is thinning. Every time I comb it, large clumps of hair come away. It’s a bit scary. B: What are you gonna do? Going bald is every man’s fate. It happens to quite a lot of women, too. A: Is there a hairstyle that will make it look like I have more hair? B: Well, some people comb hair over from the side to cover up the thinning part, but it doesn’t look very natural. Or you could drop a ton of cash and get a hair transplant. A: Like that tech mogul