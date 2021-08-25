Highly-anticipated Taiwanese drama “Seqalu: Formosa 1867” has caused a buzz since its Aug. 14 premiere on Public Television Service (PTS), breaking PTS’ all-time debut ratings record for a drama in 21 years. Starring Golden Bell-winning actor Chris Wu and actress Jenny Wen, the show has also topped several streaming platforms, including Line TV, myVideo and MOD.
Directed by Tsao Jui-yuan, the historical epic has been adapted from doctor-turned-writer Chen Yao-chang’s novel “Kui Lei Hua.” The story is set in the mid-1800s, when the US merchant ship “Rover” struck a reef near self-governing Seqalu in today’s Pingtung County’s Hengchun Township. Due to conflict between American sailors and local residents, the “Rover Incident” broke out on March 12, 1867.
Despite a mostly positive reception, some viewers complained that certain characters look alike in the show, and that the storyline is confusing. Also, PTS has resized the Chinese and English subtitles so that they can be displayed simultaneously, but this has meant that they are too small to read.(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
Photo courtesy of PTS 照片：公視提供
備受期待的台灣連續劇《斯卡羅》，於八月十四日在公視首播後造成轟動，打破公視二十一年來戲劇首播的收視率紀錄！該劇由金鐘獎視帝吳慷仁、視后溫貞菱所主演，近日亦登上多個影音串流平台收視冠軍寶座，包括Line TV、myVideo、MOD。
曹瑞原導演的史詩台劇《斯卡羅》，改編自醫生作家陳耀昌的小說《傀儡花》。故事背景設定在一八○○年代，當時美國商船羅妹號，在自治的斯卡羅外海意外觸礁，該處也就是今日的屏東縣恆春鎮一帶。隨著美國水手和當地居民的衝突不斷，最終在一八六七年三月十二日，引爆歷史上所謂的「羅妹號事件」。
雖然播出後頗受好評，仍有觀眾抱怨劇中許多角色造型相似，劇情雜亂也令人困惑。而公視為了在螢幕上同時呈現中英雙語字幕，刻意將電視字幕縮小，讓觀眾看來特別吃力。
（台北時報張聖恩）
I’m listening to music (5/5) 我在聽音樂（五） A: What on earth is that noise? B: It’s the sound of whales communicating with each other. Bob’s listening to it. It says it helps him calm down and drift off at night after a stressful day. A: I hadn’t pegged Bob as a New Ager. I thought blues was more his cup of tea. B: He got into New Age about six months ago. He’s all about crystals, tranquility and spiritual healing. A: Does he know what the whales are saying to each other? B: I think it tells you in the liner notes. A: 這到底是什麼噪音啊？ B: 這是鯨魚互相溝通的聲音。這是巴布在聽的。他說忙了一天，聽這個可以幫助他靜下來，晚上比較好入睡。 A: 我不曉得他是聽新世紀音樂的人。我還以為他比較喜歡藍調音樂。 B: 他大概六個月前開始愛上了新世紀音樂。他都在聽水晶音樂、寧靜音樂、心靈療癒音樂這類的東西。 A: 那他知道鯨魚是在說什麼嗎？ B: 唱片封套應該有文字說明。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings
I’m listening to music (4/5) 我在聽音樂（四） A: Wait. I have to stop and catch my breath. B: We need to keep going if we’re going to reach our goal in time. Here, stream this album. It’s vintage rap. It’ll help you get to the finish line. A: How is music going to help me keep running? B: Trust me. The driving bass will push you on. Concentrate on the beat, adjust your stride so you’re in time with the rhythm. A: I’d rather not, if it’s the same to you. I prefer to be aware of my surroundings when I’m running. Just give me two minutes. A: 等一下，我需要停下來喘口氣。 B: 我們要繼續跑，才能在時間內達標。這給你，聽這專輯，這是舊學派饒舌音樂，可以助你一臂之力，讓你跑到終點。 A: 為什麼聽音樂會幫助我繼續跑啊？ B: 相信我。這強烈的重低音會推你一把。專注在它的拍子上，調整你的步伐，你就會跟它的節奏合拍。 A:
