Taiwanese drama ‘Seqalu: Formosa 1867 ’ smashes PTS debut record 台劇《斯卡羅》 打破公視戲劇首播紀錄

Highly-anticipated Taiwanese drama “Seqalu: Formosa 1867” has caused a buzz since its Aug. 14 premiere on Public Television Service (PTS), breaking PTS’ all-time debut ratings record for a drama in 21 years. Starring Golden Bell-winning actor Chris Wu and actress Jenny Wen, the show has also topped several streaming platforms, including Line TV, myVideo and MOD.

Directed by Tsao Jui-yuan, the historical epic has been adapted from doctor-turned-writer Chen Yao-chang’s novel “Kui Lei Hua.” The story is set in the mid-1800s, when the US merchant ship “Rover” struck a reef near self-governing Seqalu in today’s Pingtung County’s Hengchun Township. Due to conflict between American sailors and local residents, the “Rover Incident” broke out on March 12, 1867.

Despite a mostly positive reception, some viewers complained that certain characters look alike in the show, and that the storyline is confusing. Also, PTS has resized the Chinese and English subtitles so that they can be displayed simultaneously, but this has meant that they are too small to read.(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

Actor Chris Wu in a still from “Seqalu: Formosa 1867.” 男星吳慷仁在《斯卡羅》劇照中。 Photo courtesy of PTS 照片：公視提供

備受期待的台灣連續劇《斯卡羅》，於八月十四日在公視首播後造成轟動，打破公視二十一年來戲劇首播的收視率紀錄！該劇由金鐘獎視帝吳慷仁、視后溫貞菱所主演，近日亦登上多個影音串流平台收視冠軍寶座，包括Line TV、myVideo、MOD。

曹瑞原導演的史詩台劇《斯卡羅》，改編自醫生作家陳耀昌的小說《傀儡花》。故事背景設定在一八○○年代，當時美國商船羅妹號，在自治的斯卡羅外海意外觸礁，該處也就是今日的屏東縣恆春鎮一帶。隨著美國水手和當地居民的衝突不斷，最終在一八六七年三月十二日，引爆歷史上所謂的「羅妹號事件」。

雖然播出後頗受好評，仍有觀眾抱怨劇中許多角色造型相似，劇情雜亂也令人困惑。而公視為了在螢幕上同時呈現中英雙語字幕，刻意將電視字幕縮小，讓觀眾看來特別吃力。

（台北時報張聖恩）