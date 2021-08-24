Neglected horses find sanctuary on Cingjing Farm 清境農場氣候環境適宜 首度收容受虐馬匹

Cingjing Farm in Nantou County’s Renai Township lies high above sea level and enjoys a mild climate. It also has wide stretches of grassland and staff who know all about raising livestock. News recently emerged of an apparent case of abuse of horses on Spring Farm in Taoyuan’s Gueishan District, where four adult horses were in a precarious state of health, so Taoyuan City Government’s Animal Protection Office got in touch with Cingjing Farm and asked them to urgently take the horses in and give them somewhere to stay. The four horses arrived safely at the farm early in the morning of Monday last week and, after feeding and resting, three of them had largely recovered their strength, but one of them was so thin and weak that it could not stand. As well as propping the horse up, the staff also used an intravenous drip to give it extra nourishment in an all-out effort to save its life.

At the beginning of this month, Taoyuan City Government’s Animal Protection Office received a complaint that Spring Farm in Gueishan District was mistreating its horses to the extent of animal abuse. The office dispatched staff to inspect the farm, where they found four adult horses and two foals that were so thin their bones were showing through. Although the office immediately told the farm owners to improve their conditions, the two foals died. Considering that the area in which the horses were being kept was mostly paved with concrete and stones, making it unsuitable for the horses to recuperate, on the afternoon of Aug. 15 the Animal Protection Office called the Veterans Affairs Council’s Cingjing Farm in Renai Township, which has a more suitable climate and environment, and asked the farm to take in and shelter the horses as a matter of urgency.

The farm has an ongoing contract with the Kaohsiung Goddess of Mercy Manor Equestrian Sports Company to put on equestrian performances. The company employs professional horse-care techniques and personnel. When proprietor Peggy Lee Yi-chen, who is a horse lover, heard that there were horses in need of help, that very evening she and six staff members set off for Taoyuan, where they collected the four adult horses at 9pm and transported them back to Cingjing Farm. The horses being very weak, the rescuers had to drive slowly and steadily for fear that the horses’ strength might give out, causing them to fall over, which would put their lives at risk. Consequently, the journey took more than six hours before they safely arrived at Cingjing Farm at 3 o’clock the next morning.

Three horses transferred from Spring Farm in Taoyuan rest in a stable on Cingjing Farm in Nantou County on Tuesday last week. 由桃園市春天農場運送來的三匹馬，在南投縣清境農場的馬棚內歇息，攝於上週二。 Photo: Tung Chen-kuo, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者佟振國

A representative of Cingjing Farm said that, after feeding and resting, by Tuesday last week three of the adult horses were gradually stabilizing, but one of them was seriously anemic and very weak, and for the time being it was unable to stand up on its own and had to be supported by a contraption around its belly. As well as feeding, it also needed to be given nutrients via an intravenous drip to nurse it back to health. As for further steps concerning ownership of the horses and a permanent place for them to stay, those matters are for the Taoyuan City Government to decide.

(Translated by Julian Clegg, Taipei Times)

南投縣仁愛鄉清境農場海拔、氣候適中，加上有廣闊草原與專業飼養人員，因此日前桃園市龜山區春天農場傳出疑似虐馬事件，四匹成馬健康堪虞，桃園市政府動保處便協調清境農場緊急收容安置。四匹馬上週一凌晨安抵清境農場，進食與休息後三匹馬體力大致恢復，但仍有一匹馬十分瘦弱無法站立，除以輔助支撐，也透過點滴補充營養，全力搶救馬匹的生命。

A white horse stands in an enclosure on Cingjing Farm in Nantou County on Tuesday last week, while visitors and sheep stand nearby. 南投縣清境農場圍欄中的一匹白馬，一旁有遊客及綿羊。攝於上週二。 Photo: Tung Chen-kuo, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者佟振國

桃園市區動保處月初接獲陳情，指龜山區春天農場不當飼養馬匹，已涉及虐待動物，經派員稽查有四匹成馬、兩匹幼馬瘦可見骨，雖立即要求業者改善，但兩匹幼馬仍陸續死亡，考量飼養場地多為水泥及石頭鋪面，不適合馬匹休養，四匹成馬於八月十五日下午協調氣候、環境適當的仁愛鄉退輔會清境農場緊急收容安置。

目前農場委託高雄市觀音馬術運動莊園進行馬術表演，有專業的飼養技術與人員，愛馬的負責人李宜珍得知有馬匹需要協助，當晚便與六名工作人員直奔桃園，晚間九時將四匹成馬運上車，載往清境農場。馬匹十分虛弱，行車必須緩慢平穩，以免馬匹支撐不住倒下，危及性命安全。載運時間耗費六個多小時，次日凌晨三時才順利抵達清境農場。

清境農場表示，經過餵食與休息，到了上週二，三匹成馬的狀況漸趨穩定，但仍有一匹馬嚴重貧血，十分瘦弱，一度無法自行站立，須以器材托住馬腹支撐，除了餵食還注射點滴營養劑，全力照顧讓牠們恢復健康，至於後續馬匹權屬及長久安置地點，仍得由桃園市府決定。

（自由時報記者佟振國）