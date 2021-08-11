On July 31, Beijing police announced they had detained Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu on suspicion of rape. The 30-year-old Wu was being investigated over accusations of “tricking young girls into having sex with him,” according to a statement by police in Chaoyang District.
Wu was accused in June by 18-year-old student Du Meizhu of date-raping her when she was only 17. Following Du’s accusation, which police say was supported by the evidence, more young women have stood up to accuse him. Over a dozen brands broke off endorsement with him, including Porsche, Bvlgari and Louis Vuitton. He is looking at financial losses of as much as NT$2 billion (US$78 million).
Wu first entered showbiz as a member of K-pop supergroup EXO, and he left the group in 2014 to go solo in China. With over 51 million followers on his Weibo page, he was unquestionably one of the biggest Chinese superstars at the time. If convicted in court, he could be sentenced to from 10 years to life.
Photo copied by Wu Meng-lun, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報吳孟倫
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
北京警方在七月三十一日宣布，加拿大籍中國男星吳亦凡因涉嫌強暴，目前被依法刑事拘留。朝陽分局在一份聲明中並指出，這位三十歲的男星是因「多次誘騙年輕女性發生性關係」等舉報，遭到警方調查。
稍早在六月時，十八歲女學生都美竹公開指控吳亦凡，在她才十七歲未成年時對她約會強暴。該指控被警方證實後，又有多位年輕女性出面提出類似指控。他代言的十幾家品牌，包括保時捷、寶格麗、路易威登……等精品，則立刻全部跟他解約，財物損失估計高達二十億台幣（約七千八百多萬美元）。
吳亦凡以韓流天團EXO成員的身份出道，但在二○一四年退團，並回到中國發展個人演藝事業。他的微博粉絲人數高達五千一百萬人，是中國頂流明星之一。要是罪名成立，他將被判處十年甚至終身監禁。
（台北時報張聖恩）
