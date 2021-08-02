Old Kaohsiung Station on the move back to where it was 舊高雄車站要「回家」！2500噸建築首日移動70公分

The 2,500-tonne structure of the old Kaohsiung Station began its journey home on July 26. According to the plan, it will be moved 62.66m in two months. On the first day of the process, it was moved 70cm north without a hitch. It is expected to reach the central axis of the new Kaohsiung Station by Sept. 26.

The old Kaohsiung Station, built in 1941 during the Japanese colonial period as part of the great Kaohsiung urban plan, was then called the New Kaohsiung Station. The style of the station’s main structure is an example of Japanese-Western style architecture. The design of the four-cornered roof with a spire, imitating a Tang Dynasty building, makes it look like a big hat from a distance, which gave rise to its nickname the “imperial-crown-style station.” In 2003, it was designated by the Kaohsiung City Government Bureau of Cultural Affairs as a historic building.

To facilitate Kaohsiung’s underground railway project, a 17-day project to relocate the “imperial-crown-style station” started on Aug. 16, 2002, setting a record for the largest relocation of cultural relics in Taiwan. The old station was repurposed as the Kaohsiung Underground Railway iCenter, housing exhibitions that record the station’s history.

The old Kaohsiung Railway Station building is pictured prior to its relocation in 2002. 高雄火車站舊建築二○○二年遷移前之週遭樣貌。 Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung City Government 照片：高雄市政府提供

Now that Kaohsiung’s new station area is nearly completed, the Railway Bureau and the Kaohsiung City Government are relocating the station building once again — back it to where it was 18 years ago.

(Translated by Lin Lee-kai, Taipei Times)

重達兩千五百噸的舊高雄車站七月二十六日開始「回家」，預計花兩個月時間移動六十二點六六公尺，第一天順利往北移動了七十公分，整個挪移作業預計九月二十六日前、要到達高雄新站中軸線定位。

The process of lifting the old Kaohsiung Station building started in April in preparation for the relocation. Using 120 jacks, by May 22 the structure was raised by 394cm, ready to be moved. 高雄車站舊建築今年四月已先展開「長高」作業，靠一百二十個千斤頂往上撐，五月二十二日已將車站升高三百九十四公分，達成階段目標，為挪移做好準備。 Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung Deputy Mayor Charles Lin 照片：高雄市副市長林欽榮提供

建於一九四一年的舊高雄車站，日治時期稱新高雄驛，為當時配合大高雄都市計畫所新建的鐵道車站。其主體採和洋式建築，屋頂上方設計仿唐朝建築的四角攢尖頂，遠望像頂大帽子，被暱稱「帝冠式」車站，二○○三年由高市文化局指定為歷史建築。

因應鐵路地下化工程，帝冠式車站於二○○二年八月十六日展開為期十七天的挪移工程，創下全台最大文物搬遷紀錄。老車站改為「高雄願景館」，做為紀錄車站歷史、展覽之用。

如今高雄新站區即將完工，鐵道局和高雄市政府再次遷移車站建築，讓它回到十八年前的位置。（自由時報記者王榮祥）