SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

It’s my retirement, and I’ll veg if I want to (1/5) 這是我的退休生活， 我愛怎麼耍廢就怎麼耍廢！（一）

A: Congratulations on your imminent retirement! Have you given much thought to how you want to spend your new-found freedom?

B: I’ve been researching it and have discovered a wonderful new pastime that I think suits me down to the ground. I’ve been practicing. Look.

A: But you’re just sitting there doing nothing, with your feet on the desk and your arms behind your head.

Putting your feet up. 抬腳歇息。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: That’s right. It’s called “vegging out,” apparently, and the great thing is, you can do it anywhere: on the balcony, watching the TV, waiting for the laundry to finish…

A: 恭喜你快退休了！你想好要怎麼好好利用這新的自由了嗎？

B: 我已經在找了，而且發現了一個很棒的消遣娛樂，非常適合我。我已經在練習了。你看！

A: 可是你只是坐在那裡，把腳蹺到桌上，兩手放在頭後面，什麼都沒做啊！

B: 沒錯。這個叫做「耍廢」，很棒的是，這個你在哪裡都可以做：在陽台上、看電視的時候、在等衣服洗好的時候……

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)