A: Congratulations on your imminent retirement! Have you given much thought to how you want to spend your new-found freedom?
B: I’ve been researching it and have discovered a wonderful new pastime that I think suits me down to the ground. I’ve been practicing. Look.
A: But you’re just sitting there doing nothing, with your feet on the desk and your arms behind your head.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: That’s right. It’s called “vegging out,” apparently, and the great thing is, you can do it anywhere: on the balcony, watching the TV, waiting for the laundry to finish…
A: 恭喜你快退休了！你想好要怎麼好好利用這新的自由了嗎？
B: 我已經在找了，而且發現了一個很棒的消遣娛樂，非常適合我。我已經在練習了。你看！
A: 可是你只是坐在那裡，把腳蹺到桌上，兩手放在頭後面，什麼都沒做啊！
B: 沒錯。這個叫做「耍廢」，很棒的是，這個你在哪裡都可以做：在陽台上、看電視的時候、在等衣服洗好的時候……
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Suit somebody down to the ground
This means to be perfectly right for someone, generally because it is convenient.
Hit by the fourth wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, South Korea has recently issued a ban on fast gym music in the greater Seoul region. The new rules aim at stopping gym-goers breathing too hard or splashing sweat on others. It bans gyms from playing music with a tempo faster than 120 beats per minute (bpm) during group exercises. According to AFP, a list of “safe” K-pop songs is circulating online, including supergroup BTS’s No. 1 hit “Dynamite” at 114 bpm. However, singer Psy’s megahit “Gangnam Style” at 132 bpm will have to stay off the workout playlist. Also, the new
Would banana skins be considered kitchen waste? (3/5) 那香蕉皮算不算廚餘？（三） A: Some cities and counties require you to use special bags to throw your garbage out in. Taipei and New Taipei City do this, for example. The cost of the bag goes toward the cost of processing the garbage. B: I know that type of bag. If I go to the supermarket and forget to bring a bag, when I go to pay at the till, the sales clerk tells me that if I want a plastic bag I will need to pay extra, and they give me one of those bags. A: Yes, the bags are dual use: later on, you
Would banana skins be considered kitchen waste? (2/5) 那香蕉皮算不算廚餘？（二） A: I think Taiwan’s “keep trash off the ground” program is pretty good. Before, everyone used to put their garbage in collection points. Even though garbage trucks would come and take it away, the places the rubbish was sitting were dirty, and they stank. B: But the current system can be rather inconvenient, too. You have to be home when the garbage truck comes so that you can throw the trash out. What if you are at work when it does? A: If your apartment building has security guards, they will take the trash out for you. You put the