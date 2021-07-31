SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: Could you turn the TV down a bit, otherwise I won’t be able to hear the garbage truck. B: OK. You know, when I came to Taiwan, one thing that I thought was the most interesting, or perhaps the most strange, was that the Maiden’s Prayer was used as the music for the garbage truck. After that, I didn’t dare play that tune on the piano. I was afraid people would throw garbage over me. A: You crack me up. Apparently, in the past, some garbage trucks would play Beethoven’s Fur Elise. B: The Maiden’s Prayer was written by a young