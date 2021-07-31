Photo: CNA 照片：中央社
A n invasion of Southeast Asian dwarf honey bees, suspected to have entered the country via cargo or passenger ship, and initially detected not far from Kaohsiung Harbor, is causing problems in the city. Since the bees prefer to build their hives on branches, poles or other long cylindrical objects found on balconies, their presence often causes a big shock to residents. In the first half of this year alone, Kaohsiung public health officials have removed more than 500 beehives — a clear indication that the bee population is gradually expanding through the city. In an effort to deal with
Hit by the fourth wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, South Korea has recently issued a ban on fast gym music in the greater Seoul region. The new rules aim at stopping gym-goers breathing too hard or splashing sweat on others. It bans gyms from playing music with a tempo faster than 120 beats per minute (bpm) during group exercises. According to AFP, a list of “safe” K-pop songs is circulating online, including supergroup BTS’s No. 1 hit “Dynamite” at 114 bpm. However, singer Psy’s megahit “Gangnam Style” at 132 bpm will have to stay off the workout playlist. Also, the new
A: Could you turn the TV down a bit, otherwise I won’t be able to hear the garbage truck. B: OK. You know, when I came to Taiwan, one thing that I thought was the most interesting, or perhaps the most strange, was that the Maiden’s Prayer was used as the music for the garbage truck. After that, I didn’t dare play that tune on the piano. I was afraid people would throw garbage over me. A: You crack me up. Apparently, in the past, some garbage trucks would play Beethoven’s Fur Elise. B: The Maiden’s Prayer was written by a young
Deadly floods that have upended life in both China and Germany have sent a stark reminder that climate change is making weather more extreme across the globe. At least 56 people in the central Chinese province of Henan died on Tuesday last week, including a dozen trapped in a city subway as waters tore through the regional capital of Zhengzhou after days of torrential rain. Coming after floods killed at least 180 people in Germany and another 31 in Belgium two weeks ago, the disaster has reinforced the message that significant changes will have to be made to prepare for similar events