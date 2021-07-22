SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

What are we going to do with them all? (4/5) 這麼多芒果要怎麼辦？（四）

A: OK, I have one more idea about the free mangoes. Just hear me out. I have a blender at home. I’ll be back in a while with some milk and ice, and we’ll make smoothies for the office. We could charge NT$25 a pop, just to cover my costs and labor.

B: Instead of thinking about schemes to make money from the management’s generosity, why don’t you do some actual work? Also, do you have any idea how many smoothies 25 boxes of mangoes will make?

A: You can’t have too many mango smoothies. It’s the elixir of the gods. People will thank us.

A woman and her fruit blender.一名女子操作果汁機。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

A: OK，我還有一個點子可以處理那些免費的芒果。你聽好，我家裡有一台果汁機，我等一下會把一些牛奶和冰一起帶過來，我們來做冰沙給辦公室的人吃，一杯二十五元，算是分攤一下成本和工錢。

B: 與其搞一些花招把公司的好意拿來賺錢，你不如實實在在做點工作。而且啊，你知道二十五箱芒果可以做多少冰沙嗎？

A: 芒果冰沙是永遠不嫌多的，因為那是神仙美味。大家會感謝我們的。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.