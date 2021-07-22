A: OK, I have one more idea about the free mangoes. Just hear me out. I have a blender at home. I’ll be back in a while with some milk and ice, and we’ll make smoothies for the office. We could charge NT$25 a pop, just to cover my costs and labor.
B: Instead of thinking about schemes to make money from the management’s generosity, why don’t you do some actual work? Also, do you have any idea how many smoothies 25 boxes of mangoes will make?
A: You can’t have too many mango smoothies. It’s the elixir of the gods. People will thank us.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
A: OK，我還有一個點子可以處理那些免費的芒果。你聽好，我家裡有一台果汁機，我等一下會把一些牛奶和冰一起帶過來，我們來做冰沙給辦公室的人吃，一杯二十五元，算是分攤一下成本和工錢。
B: 與其搞一些花招把公司的好意拿來賺錢，你不如實實在在做點工作。而且啊，你知道二十五箱芒果可以做多少冰沙嗎？
A: 芒果冰沙是永遠不嫌多的，因為那是神仙美味。大家會感謝我們的。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
“NT$25 a pop”
“Pop” here means “one instance” or, in this case, “each exchange.” It comes from the onomatopoeic word for a short, abrupt sound, such as when a balloon bursts.
A: Do you think it’s better to buy ground coffee or to buy coffee beans and grind them yourself at home? B: It depends on what you want. Ground coffee is more convenient and less time consuming, but it can get damp easily; coffee beans have a longer shelf life, you can just grind as much as you need at any one time and you can also adjust the grain size, depending on the situation. A: What difference does grain size make? B: If you are hand-pouring drip coffee using filter papers, finer grain is better; if you’re using this French press, then
The former residence of influential physician Mao Chao-chuan, an 85-year-old house located in Tainan’s Lioujia District, has recently undergone a two-year restoration to transform it into the “Chuan Residence 1936 Youth Co-creativity Base.” As well as being run by local youth, the building will serve the local community as a heritage museum and library, and as an exhibition and performance space for local arts and culture. Mao’s father, Mao Wei-lin, was the head of what was then Lioujia Village during the Japanese colonial era. After attaining a medical degree in Japan, Mao Chao-chuan returned to Lioujia Village to practise medicine and
What are we going to do with them all? (1/5) 這麼多芒果要怎麼辦？（一） A: I’ve just got a phone call from downstairs. We’ve received a delivery of mangoes, a gift from management. B: Fantastic. Mangoes are the king of all fruits. How many boxes? A: They said 25. That’s over 200 mangoes. We have a reduced staff, now that most people are working from home. What are we going to do with them all? B: Well, we can’t keep them in the office overnight. They might go bad, and the fragrance will attract rodents. What shall we do? A: 樓下打電話來說，說有一批芒果送來，是公司要給我們的。 B: 太棒了。芒果是水果之王。有幾箱啊？ A: 他們說有二十五箱。這樣就有超過兩百顆芒果耶。我們現在縮減上班人力，大部分的人都在家上班。這麼多芒果要怎麼辦？ B: 嗯，我們不能把芒果放在辦公室整晚，可能會壞掉，而且香味會把老鼠引來。該怎麼辦才好呢？ (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
When users get asked on iPhone devices if they’d like to be tracked, the vast majority say no. That’s worrying Facebook Inc.’s advertisers, who are losing access to some of their most valuable targeting data and have already seen a decrease in effectiveness of their ads. The new prompt from Apple Inc., which arrived in an iOS software update to iPhones in early June, explicitly asks users of each app whether they are willing to be tracked across their Internet activity. According to Branch, which analyzes mobile app growth, people are giving apps permission to track their behavior just 25 percent