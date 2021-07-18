Influential doctor’s Japanese-era residence given new lease of life 毛昭川醫師故居修復 將變身青年共創基地

The former residence of influential physician Mao Chao-chuan, an 85-year-old house located in Tainan’s Lioujia District, has recently undergone a two-year restoration to transform it into the “Chuan Residence 1936 Youth Co-creativity Base.” As well as being run by local youth, the building will serve the local community as a heritage museum and library, and as an exhibition and performance space for local arts and culture.

Mao’s father, Mao Wei-lin, was the head of what was then Lioujia Village during the Japanese colonial era. After attaining a medical degree in Japan, Mao Chao-chuan returned to Lioujia Village to practise medicine and went on to become a Tainan City councilor after World War II. The Mao family married into the families of Wu Hsin-jung — a famous physician and contributing writer to the Taiwanese literary journal **Literature of the Saline Land** — and physician Wang King-ho, known as the “father of blackfoot disease.”

In 2018, the building’s current owners, married couple Lee Ya-hui and Wu Chih-cheng, learned that the Mao family home was up for sale and entered into negotiations to purchase the property.

Before-and-after photographs show restoration work to the main living room inside doctor Mao Chao-chuan’s former residence. 毛昭川醫師故居主客廳的修復前後照片。 Photo courtesy of Tainan City Government Cultural Affairs Bureau 照片：台南市政府文化局提供

In 2019, Lee and Wu obtained a grant from the Ministry of Culture to cover 50 percent of the restoration costs and received an additional 20 percent subsidy from Tainan City Government Cultural Affairs Bureau. With funding secured, a two-year restoration project commenced.

The main timber-framed building was built during the 1930s in the Japanese style, using a monochrome color scheme and incorporating decorative elements in pale yellow hues. The adjoining outhouse is constructed from reinforced concrete in the modern style, with large windows and S-shaped balustrades, and faced with pale yellow ceramic tiles, imbuing it with a 1960s design aesthetic.

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

Before-and-after photographs show restoration work to the rear hallway of doctor Mao Chao-chuan’s former residence. 毛昭川醫師故居後走廊的修復前後照片。 Photo courtesy of Tainan City Government Cultural Affairs Bureau 照片：台南市政府文化局提供

有八十五年歷史的六甲區望族毛昭川故居，歷經將近兩年的整修計畫，最近修復完工，後續將化身為「川宅一九三六青年共創基地」，除了由在地青年進駐營運，也將與社區合作，發展文物館、圖書館、藝文展演等相關使用，與在地情感連結。

毛昭川的父親毛維麟，為日治時期六甲庄長，毛昭川於日本取得醫師資格後回鄉從醫，戰後曾任台南縣議員；毛家並與「鹽份地帶文學家」吳新榮醫師、「烏腳病之父」王金河醫師聯姻。

二○一八年，現任屋主李雅惠、吳志成夫婦得知川宅要出售即洽談購得。

二○一九年，該夫婦獲文化部補助毛醫師故居百分之五十修復經費，台南市政府增額補助百分之二十，展開將近兩年的修復工程。

故居的主棟木造建築約建於三○年代，為日本樣式造型，以黑白色系點綴淺黃色系，附屬建築則為鋼筋混凝土結構的現代樣式造型，大面窗戶開口、S符號金屬欄杆、淺黃色磁磚搭配呈現六○年代設計語彙。

（自由時報劉婉君）