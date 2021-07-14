Shohei Ohtani makes history in MLB All-Star Game 大谷翔平投打皆入選 MLB明星賽史上第一人

Japanese player Shohei Ohtani achieved another milestone in the Major League Baseball’s (MLB) near-century history, being selected as both a hitter and a pitcher for the All-Star Game. The Los Angeles Angels’ “two-way” sensation was among the starting pitchers for the Denver showcase today Taiwan time.

Ohtani is currently leading the MLB in home runs, and had already been voted by fans to start as a designated hitter for the game. Early this month, he made history by hitting his 30th homer of the season to break the record by legendary Babe Ruth, who hit 29 homers as a two-way player during the 1919 season.

On July 5, Ohtani hit his 31st homer of the season on his 27th birthday to tie Hideki Matsui’s record for most homers in an MLB season by a Japanese-born player. “It makes me happy that I’ve matched a player I’ve looked up to since I was little,” Ohtani said. The once-in-a-century player later broke the record with 33 homers, and is ready to dash more records in baseball.

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels reacts after hitting a solo home run during an MLB game on June 25 in Florida. 洛杉磯天使隊的選手大谷翔平，在MLB一場比賽轟出全壘打後做出反應，六月二十五日攝於佛羅里達州。 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

日本選手大谷翔平近日又創下另一項里程碑，成為美國職棒大聯盟（MLB）近百年歷史上，唯一一位同時入選明星賽投手及打者的球員！這位洛杉磯天使隊能投又能打的「二刀流」球星，和其他幾位先發投手一起入選了在丹佛舉行的明星賽，比賽預計在台灣時間今日登場。

同時大谷在MLB本季全壘打數保持領先，稍早也已被球迷票選為這次明星賽指定打者。本月初他更刷新歷史，擊出本季個人第三十支全壘打，打破傳奇球星貝比魯斯的紀錄。魯斯曾於一九一九年以「二刀流」的身份，轟出二十九支全壘打。

而在七月五日、他二十七歲生日當天，大谷擊出本季個人第三十一轟，追平了由前輩松井秀喜所創下，日籍球員在MLB擊出單季最多支全壘打的紀錄。大谷說︰「能追上我從小到大景仰的選手，這讓我很開心。」這位百年一見的奇才隨後以三十三轟超越前輩的成就，本季勢必將打爆更多棒球紀錄。

（台北時報張聖恩）