Japanese player Shohei Ohtani achieved another milestone in the Major League Baseball’s (MLB) near-century history, being selected as both a hitter and a pitcher for the All-Star Game. The Los Angeles Angels’ “two-way” sensation was among the starting pitchers for the Denver showcase today Taiwan time.
Ohtani is currently leading the MLB in home runs, and had already been voted by fans to start as a designated hitter for the game. Early this month, he made history by hitting his 30th homer of the season to break the record by legendary Babe Ruth, who hit 29 homers as a two-way player during the 1919 season.
On July 5, Ohtani hit his 31st homer of the season on his 27th birthday to tie Hideki Matsui’s record for most homers in an MLB season by a Japanese-born player. “It makes me happy that I’ve matched a player I’ve looked up to since I was little,” Ohtani said. The once-in-a-century player later broke the record with 33 homers, and is ready to dash more records in baseball.
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
日本選手大谷翔平近日又創下另一項里程碑，成為美國職棒大聯盟（MLB）近百年歷史上，唯一一位同時入選明星賽投手及打者的球員！這位洛杉磯天使隊能投又能打的「二刀流」球星，和其他幾位先發投手一起入選了在丹佛舉行的明星賽，比賽預計在台灣時間今日登場。
同時大谷在MLB本季全壘打數保持領先，稍早也已被球迷票選為這次明星賽指定打者。本月初他更刷新歷史，擊出本季個人第三十支全壘打，打破傳奇球星貝比魯斯的紀錄。魯斯曾於一九一九年以「二刀流」的身份，轟出二十九支全壘打。
而在七月五日、他二十七歲生日當天，大谷擊出本季個人第三十一轟，追平了由前輩松井秀喜所創下，日籍球員在MLB擊出單季最多支全壘打的紀錄。大谷說︰「能追上我從小到大景仰的選手，這讓我很開心。」這位百年一見的奇才隨後以三十三轟超越前輩的成就，本季勢必將打爆更多棒球紀錄。
（台北時報張聖恩）
Taiwanese artist Rita Lin, who is from the Atayal village of Sqoyaw (Huanshan) in Taichung’s Lishan mountain region, was approached by the Tourism Bureau and Tri-Mountain National Scenic Area Administration to create an artwork to adorn the second floor lobby area of Taiwan High Speed Rail’s Taichung Station. The result is “Atayal Princess and Apple Blossom,” a large lightbox “advertisement” that showcases the unique local flavor of the Atayal people’s elegant woven fabric designs and Lishan’s alpine apple blossom. The organizers hope that the artwork, which will stay on display at the station until Aug. 31, will attract more tourists to
What did you think about that story? (5/5) 你覺得那個故事怎麼樣？（五) B: The father was supposed to look for a job and he spent what little money he had drowning his sorrows. A: But in the end he did find a job… B: He went home late, didn’t give his son a meal, and went to bed without commiserating with his son about the bad exam results. A: His son obviously loved him, because he interpreted the father’s cold stare as an affectionate gaze. B: He read his son’s diary without asking him first. A: And he learned from it. He became a more positive person, and from that point on, he was successful. You could
I take my coffee black (1/5) 我喜歡黑咖啡（一） A: Wow. That coffee smells great! I could smell it even before I walked through the door. B: Not bad, eh? I’ve been sorting through the storage room the last few days, and I came across a coffee machine I had bought, and pulled it out. A: Hmm, and you’ve given this room a thorough clean. Together with the coffee aroma, it has taken on a distinct hipster vibe! B: We don’t need to go out: the house is like a coffee shop now. A: So, what’s on the menu? Americano? Cappuccino? Latte? How about an espresso? B: You can have whatever your heart desires!
What did you think about that story? (4/5) 你覺得那個故事怎麼樣？（四） A: I admit that the father was not the perfect parent at that point in his life. B: That’s very charitable of you. A: But after comparing his diary entries with those of his son, he spent time reflecting and realized that he had to change his attitude. B: It took his son to teach him that lesson. A: And he had the humility to admit that. He changed his attitude, went out looking for a job, found one within the week and never looked back. B: We heard the same story, but came to different conclusions. A: 我承認他在那個時候不是個好爸爸。 B: 你還真是寬宏大量！ A: 不過他把自己的日記跟他兒子的對照一看，就好好地反省了一下，了解到他必須要改變自己的態度。 B: 他兒子讓他好好學習了一課。 A: 而且他夠謙卑，才能夠承認這件事。他改變了態度，出去找工作，然後在一個禮拜之內找到了，從此就一帆風順。 B: 我們聽的是同一個故事，但是得出的結論不同。 Audio recordings for