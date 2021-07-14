SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I take my coffee black (3/5) 我喜歡黑咖啡（三）

A: That is one good cup of coffee. I take my coffee black. If you add milk or sugar to good coffee, you cover up its flavor.

B: Yep. When I was talking about Americano before, it’s not quite the same thing as black coffee. Black coffee is an umbrella term, it just means that there’s no added sugar, milk or creamer. An Americano refers to a diluted espresso.

A: Huh, I never knew there was that clear distinction between them. It turns out you’re something of a coffee connoisseur.

Hand-pouring drip coffee. 手沖咖啡。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Actually, I’m not usually that discerning. I’ll drink anything, instant, in a can, drip bag coffee… I don’t give it a thought. I only drink it to wake myself up.

A: 這咖啡真是好喝！我喜歡黑咖啡，好的咖啡如果加了牛奶和糖，反而掩蓋了它的香味。

B: 對了，我上次說的美式咖啡，其實並不等同於黑咖啡。因為黑咖啡是一個統稱，只是表示不加糖、牛奶或奶精。而美式咖啡指的是加了水的espresso。

A: 喔，沒想到還有這麼清楚的定義，你還真是個咖啡達人。

B: 其實我平常也沒那麼講究啦！即溶咖啡、罐裝咖啡、濾掛式咖啡隨便亂喝，沒想太多，只要能讓我頭腦清醒就好。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)