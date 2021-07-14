A: That is one good cup of coffee. I take my coffee black. If you add milk or sugar to good coffee, you cover up its flavor.
B: Yep. When I was talking about Americano before, it’s not quite the same thing as black coffee. Black coffee is an umbrella term, it just means that there’s no added sugar, milk or creamer. An Americano refers to a diluted espresso.
A: Huh, I never knew there was that clear distinction between them. It turns out you’re something of a coffee connoisseur.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Actually, I’m not usually that discerning. I’ll drink anything, instant, in a can, drip bag coffee… I don’t give it a thought. I only drink it to wake myself up.
A: 這咖啡真是好喝！我喜歡黑咖啡，好的咖啡如果加了牛奶和糖，反而掩蓋了它的香味。
B: 對了，我上次說的美式咖啡，其實並不等同於黑咖啡。因為黑咖啡是一個統稱，只是表示不加糖、牛奶或奶精。而美式咖啡指的是加了水的espresso。
A: 喔，沒想到還有這麼清楚的定義，你還真是個咖啡達人。
B: 其實我平常也沒那麼講究啦！即溶咖啡、罐裝咖啡、濾掛式咖啡隨便亂喝，沒想太多，只要能讓我頭腦清醒就好。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
“I only drink it to wake myself up”
Clearly, the person is not referring to actually waking themselves up, as it is difficult to drink coffee while asleep. Here, “waking up” means to go from a state of sleepiness to being more alert.
Taiwanese artist Rita Lin, who is from the Atayal village of Sqoyaw (Huanshan) in Taichung’s Lishan mountain region, was approached by the Tourism Bureau and Tri-Mountain National Scenic Area Administration to create an artwork to adorn the second floor lobby area of Taiwan High Speed Rail’s Taichung Station. The result is “Atayal Princess and Apple Blossom,” a large lightbox “advertisement” that showcases the unique local flavor of the Atayal people’s elegant woven fabric designs and Lishan’s alpine apple blossom. The organizers hope that the artwork, which will stay on display at the station until Aug. 31, will attract more tourists to
What did you think about that story? (5/5) 你覺得那個故事怎麼樣？（五) B: The father was supposed to look for a job and he spent what little money he had drowning his sorrows. A: But in the end he did find a job… B: He went home late, didn’t give his son a meal, and went to bed without commiserating with his son about the bad exam results. A: His son obviously loved him, because he interpreted the father’s cold stare as an affectionate gaze. B: He read his son’s diary without asking him first. A: And he learned from it. He became a more positive person, and from that point on, he was successful. You could
I take my coffee black (1/5) 我喜歡黑咖啡（一） A: Wow. That coffee smells great! I could smell it even before I walked through the door. B: Not bad, eh? I’ve been sorting through the storage room the last few days, and I came across a coffee machine I had bought, and pulled it out. A: Hmm, and you’ve given this room a thorough clean. Together with the coffee aroma, it has taken on a distinct hipster vibe! B: We don’t need to go out: the house is like a coffee shop now. A: So, what’s on the menu? Americano? Cappuccino? Latte? How about an espresso? B: You can have whatever your heart desires!
What did you think about that story? (4/5) 你覺得那個故事怎麼樣？（四） A: I admit that the father was not the perfect parent at that point in his life. B: That’s very charitable of you. A: But after comparing his diary entries with those of his son, he spent time reflecting and realized that he had to change his attitude. B: It took his son to teach him that lesson. A: And he had the humility to admit that. He changed his attitude, went out looking for a job, found one within the week and never looked back. B: We heard the same story, but came to different conclusions. A: 我承認他在那個時候不是個好爸爸。 B: 你還真是寬宏大量！ A: 不過他把自己的日記跟他兒子的對照一看，就好好地反省了一下，了解到他必須要改變自己的態度。 B: 他兒子讓他好好學習了一課。 A: 而且他夠謙卑，才能夠承認這件事。他改變了態度，出去找工作，然後在一個禮拜之內找到了，從此就一帆風順。 B: 我們聽的是同一個故事，但是得出的結論不同。 Audio recordings for