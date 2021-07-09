SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

What did you think about that story? (5/5) 你覺得那個故事怎麼樣？（五)

B: The father was supposed to look for a job and he spent what little money he had drowning his sorrows.

A: But in the end he did find a job…

B: He went home late, didn’t give his son a meal, and went to bed without commiserating with his son about the bad exam results.

Positivity. 正向積極。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

A: His son obviously loved him, because he interpreted the father’s cold stare as an affectionate gaze.

B: He read his son’s diary without asking him first.

A: And he learned from it. He became a more positive person, and from that point on, he was successful. You could probably learn something from this.

B: 那個爸爸應該要去找工作，可是他把那麼一點錢用來買醉。

A: 可是最後他找到工作了啊…

B: 他很晚才回到家，沒給他兒子飯吃，就去睡覺了，沒有安慰他考壞的兒子。

A: 很明顯他兒子很愛他，因為他把他爸的冷眼注視詮釋成關愛的眼神。

B: 他沒經過兒子同意就偷看他日記。

A: 但是他也從中學習到了，他變得比較正向，而且從那一刻起，他就開始邁向成功。也許你也可以從這裡學到東西。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.