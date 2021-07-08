A: I admit that the father was not the perfect parent at that point in his life.
B: That’s very charitable of you.
A: But after comparing his diary entries with those of his son, he spent time reflecting and realized that he had to change his attitude.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: It took his son to teach him that lesson.
A: And he had the humility to admit that. He changed his attitude, went out looking for a job, found one within the week and never looked back.
B: We heard the same story, but came to different conclusions.
A: 我承認他在那個時候不是個好爸爸。
B: 你還真是寬宏大量！
A: 不過他把自己的日記跟他兒子的對照一看，就好好地反省了一下，了解到他必須要改變自己的態度。
B: 他兒子讓他好好學習了一課。
A: 而且他夠謙卑，才能夠承認這件事。他改變了態度，出去找工作，然後在一個禮拜之內找到了，從此就一帆風順。
B: 我們聽的是同一個故事，但是得出的結論不同。
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
“That’s very charitable of you”
Charitable, here, means generous or giving, in the sense of giving the person in question the benefit of the doubt.
