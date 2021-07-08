SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

What did you think about that story? (4/5) 你覺得那個故事怎麼樣？（四）

A: I admit that the father was not the perfect parent at that point in his life.

B: That’s very charitable of you.

A: But after comparing his diary entries with those of his son, he spent time reflecting and realized that he had to change his attitude.

A statue of a man in contemplation. 沈思者之雕像。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: It took his son to teach him that lesson.

A: And he had the humility to admit that. He changed his attitude, went out looking for a job, found one within the week and never looked back.

B: We heard the same story, but came to different conclusions.

A: 我承認他在那個時候不是個好爸爸。

B: 你還真是寬宏大量！

A: 不過他把自己的日記跟他兒子的對照一看，就好好地反省了一下，了解到他必須要改變自己的態度。

B: 他兒子讓他好好學習了一課。

A: 而且他夠謙卑，才能夠承認這件事。他改變了態度，出去找工作，然後在一個禮拜之內找到了，從此就一帆風順。

B: 我們聽的是同一個故事，但是得出的結論不同。

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)