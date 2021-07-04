Giant panda cub Yuan Bao celebrates her first birthday with livestreamed birthday party and ‘cake’ 「圓寶」滿周歲線上慶生 抓周想當「營養調配師」

Taipei Zoo’s resident giant panda cub Yuan Bao turned one year old on Monday. Although the panda enclosure is currently closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, on Monday afternoon zookeepers organized a birthday party for Yuan Bao, livestreaming the event over the Internet so that members of the public could join in the celebrations virtually. In addition to the cake, Yuan Bao also took part in a “zhua zhou” activity.

According to local custom, when infants reach their first birthday, they take part in a zhua zhou activity, which is a kind of aptitude test. Taipei Zoo specially prepared five bamboo tubes for Yuan Bao to choose, on which were carved the Chinese characters for several occupations, including “veterinarian,” “nutritionist,” “zookeeper” and “CEO.” After the zookeepers had arranged the zhua zhou bamboo tubes, Yuan Bao initially stayed on her perch and would not come down. It was only after one of the zookeepers carried Yuan Bao down in his arms and placed her in front of the zhua zhou bamboo tubes that the panda cub engaged with the activity and grabbed the bamboo tube with “nutritionist” written on it. However, the vibration caused by Yuan Bao’s thrusting paw caused the “zookeeper” bamboo tube to tumble to the ground with a loud clatter. Finally, Yuan Bao pulled down the “veterinarian” bamboo tube.

The zookeepers also prepared a one-of-a-kind “birthday cake” for Yuan Bao. The cake, made from two layers of ice, took the pandemic’s lockdown lifestyle as its theme. Four Chinese characters for “peace and happiness” were carved into apples on top of the “cake” for a symbolic birthday wish, while grapes were arranged to spell out the words “stay home,” both to describe Yuan Bao’s current homebound situation and to encourage the public to do the same. A piece of sugarcane shaped into a number “1” was also placed in the center of the “cake” to represent Yuan Bao’s age. The “cake” also featured an ice-sculpture bear wearing an unusual mask made from fruit peel, placed between the two layers of ice to remind the public to take care of themselves and take extra precautions against the virus.

Giant panda cub Yuan Bao takes a nap in a tree after noshing on her “birthday cake” at Taipei Zoo on Monday. 「圓寶」大熊貓壽星吃飽後在樹上沉睡，照片攝於台北市立動物園。 Photo: Taipei Zoo 照片：台北市立動物園提供

After the “cake” was brought out, Yuan Bao and her mother Yuan Yuan both appeared on the scene. Yuan Bao was very curious to see her first “birthday cake” and immediately tucked in. Meanwhile, Yuan Yuan took a large bite from one of the supporting sugarcane columns, which instantly caused the “cake” to topple onto the floor.

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

台北市立動物園大貓熊「圓寶」週一滿一歲，由於園區因疫情關閉，動物園週一上午推出「圓寶抓周生日活動」直播，讓遊客透過網路為圓寶慶生。圓寶也參與了由動物園安排的抓周活動。

Giant panda cub Yuan Bao, right, and her mother Yuan Yuan, prepare to tuck into Yuan Bao’s “birthday cake” on Monday at Taipei Zoo. 大貓熊「圓寶」（右）和媽媽「圓圓」於週一在台北市立動物園準備享用生日蛋糕。 Photo: Taipei Zoo 照片：台北市立動物園提供

根據民間習俗，孩子滿周歲這天要抓周，也算是另類的性向測驗，動物園本週一特別準備了五個竹筒，分別刻上動物醫生、營養調配師、保育員、企業CEO等職業讓圓寶選擇。結果保育員架好抓周竹筒後，圓寶卻待在棲架上遲遲不下來，只好由保育員「公主抱」將牠移動到抓周位置，圓寶接著一把抓下「營養調配師」竹筒，但在下一秒「保育員」竹筒也因震動太大「匡噹」一聲掉了下來，後來更將「動物醫生」竹筒一把扯下。

動物園也精心設計獨一無二的生日蛋糕，蛋糕以目前的生活情境為主軸，雙層冰塊蛋糕的上層用蘋果雕刻「平安快樂」四字象徵祝福，並用葡萄鋪出「stay home」，形容圓寶目前的生活狀況，也希望大家都能配合待在家。蛋糕最上層的「1」字型甘蔗，象徵一周歲與愛的祝福；冰雕小熊置於中間並戴上奇異果雕花口罩，理由是想要提醒大家好好保護自己加強防疫 。

蛋糕端出後，圓寶也與媽媽「圓圓」一同出場，這是圓寶的第一個蛋糕，看到蛋糕的牠非常好奇，馬上靠近享用，圓圓也一口咬住中間支撐的甘蔗，瞬間將蛋糕推倒在地。

Giant panda cub Yuan Bao takes a bite from her “birthday cake” on her first birthday at Taipei Zoo on Monday. 大貓熊「圓寶」於週一歡慶周歲，在台北市立動物園準備享用生日蛋糕。 Photo: Taipei Zoo 照片：台北市立動物園提供

(自由時報記者蔡思培)