Who’s the most popular Chinese-language singer on YouTube? As his 2019 hit “What’s Wrong” crossed 100 million views on June 17, singer Eric Chou has become the only artist with four singles crossing the 100-million benchmark. His other three YouTube megahits include: “The Distance of Love,” “How Have You Been” and “The Chaos After You,” which just reached 100 million hits on May 17.
Taiwanese singer Jay Chou as well as Hong Kong singer GEM boast three smash hits that both reached 100 million views on YouTube, while Taiwanese rock band Mayday and Singaporean singer JJ Lin each have two 100-million hits. The most-viewed Mandarin song on YouTube, “Light Years Away” by GEM, has generated 236.8 million views since 2016.
In last summer, the 26-year-old Eric Chou also became the first to rock the Taipei Area as the venue reopened for large concerts again, and his concert was even reported by Time magazine as a symbol for Taiwan’s victory in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo courtesy of M Star Entertainment 照片：星空飛騰國際娛樂提供
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
誰才是在YouTube上最受歡迎的華語歌手呢？小天王周興哲前年的熱門金曲《怎麼了》，於六月十七日已在YouTube突破一億次點閱率大關，這也讓他成為唯一擁有四首破億神曲的藝人！另外三首則是︰《以後別做朋友》、《你，好不好》、《如果雨之後》，第三首在五月十七日才剛破億。
台灣歌手周杰倫、香港歌手鄧紫棋各擁有三首破億單曲，台灣天團五月天、新加坡歌王林俊傑亦有兩首破億單曲。而鄧紫棋的《光年之外》，是網上歷年來點閱率最高的華語歌曲，自二○一六年上線後，目前已創下兩億三千六百多萬次超高點閱率。
而在去年夏天，台北小巨蛋重新開放舉辦大型演唱會，現年才二十六歲的周興哲成為解封後首位攻蛋的藝人，當時他的演唱會還受到《時代》雜誌報導，更被視為台灣抗疫成功的象徵。
（台北時報張聖恩）
As debate around the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine continues to swirl and reports of cases of blood clotting and other symptoms in people who have taken the vaccine appear in the media, a degree of panic has spread among the public. In recent days, information that recommends drinking vinegar to prevent blood clotting allegedly caused by the vaccine has gone viral online. Taiwan FactCheck Center has interviewed a number of doctors to ascertain whether there is any truth to the claim. The doctors interviewed all refuted the claim and said that there is currently no medicine, food or beverage known to
Get your thinking cap on (5/5) 你好好想想（五） A: I think I’m also going to suggest he cleans up his apartment. He’s always saying he doesn’t have the time, but he no longer has that excuse. B: He now has time to empty his drawers and clean out the clutter. If he hasn’t used something in the last few years, he should throw it, sell it or give it away. A: Yes, it’s time for him to do some spring cleaning, clear out the kitchen cupboards, empty the garage of anything he no longer needs and reorganize his wardrobe. B: Right, we’ve suggested ways for him to
Get your thinking cap on (4/5) 你好好想想（四） A: My brother is more of a reader than an exercise enthusiast. Perhaps he could look into history. B: Yes, I like that idea. He could pick a period in a certain part of the world and read all about it. A: It would be a good idea to read different perspectives, from contemporary accounts to more recent appraisals, and from writers living in different cultures. B: And he could even look at the source texts, or translations of them. A: Yes, I think that’s something he could really sink his teeth into. Add it to the list. A:
Why won’t my computer start? (1/5) 為什麼我的電腦打不開？（一） A: God! Why won’t my computer start? B: Have you plugged it in? A: Of course I have! What kind of idiot do you take me for? The cursor is stuck in the top left corner of the screen, it’s been ages and it’s just not responding. B: Try moving the mouse around, or press a key, see if that does anything. A: It’s not doing anything [sobs]. I do everything on the computer, if the computer’s broken, my whole world will fall apart! B: Poor you! It must be awful for you. A: 天哪！為什麼我的電腦打不開？ B: 你插頭插上了嗎？ A: