Singer Eric Chou boasts most ‘100-million-view’ songs 周興哲4首破億神曲 稱霸華語歌壇

Who’s the most popular Chinese-language singer on YouTube? As his 2019 hit “What’s Wrong” crossed 100 million views on June 17, singer Eric Chou has become the only artist with four singles crossing the 100-million benchmark. His other three YouTube megahits include: “The Distance of Love,” “How Have You Been” and “The Chaos After You,” which just reached 100 million hits on May 17.

Taiwanese singer Jay Chou as well as Hong Kong singer GEM boast three smash hits that both reached 100 million views on YouTube, while Taiwanese rock band Mayday and Singaporean singer JJ Lin each have two 100-million hits. The most-viewed Mandarin song on YouTube, “Light Years Away” by GEM, has generated 236.8 million views since 2016.

In last summer, the 26-year-old Eric Chou also became the first to rock the Taipei Area as the venue reopened for large concerts again, and his concert was even reported by Time magazine as a symbol for Taiwan’s victory in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singer Eric Chou tears up at the last show of his concert tour in Kaohsiung last year. 歌手周興哲去年在高雄終場演唱會激動落淚。 Photo courtesy of M Star Entertainment 照片：星空飛騰國際娛樂提供

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

誰才是在YouTube上最受歡迎的華語歌手呢？小天王周興哲前年的熱門金曲《怎麼了》，於六月十七日已在YouTube突破一億次點閱率大關，這也讓他成為唯一擁有四首破億神曲的藝人！另外三首則是︰《以後別做朋友》、《你，好不好》、《如果雨之後》，第三首在五月十七日才剛破億。

台灣歌手周杰倫、香港歌手鄧紫棋各擁有三首破億單曲，台灣天團五月天、新加坡歌王林俊傑亦有兩首破億單曲。而鄧紫棋的《光年之外》，是網上歷年來點閱率最高的華語歌曲，自二○一六年上線後，目前已創下兩億三千六百多萬次超高點閱率。

而在去年夏天，台北小巨蛋重新開放舉辦大型演唱會，現年才二十六歲的周興哲成為解封後首位攻蛋的藝人，當時他的演唱會還受到《時代》雜誌報導，更被視為台灣抗疫成功的象徵。

（台北時報張聖恩）