As debate around the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine continues to swirl and reports of cases of blood clotting and other symptoms in people who have taken the vaccine appear in the media, a degree of panic has spread among the public. In recent days, information that recommends drinking vinegar to prevent blood clotting allegedly caused by the vaccine has gone viral online. Taiwan FactCheck Center has interviewed a number of doctors to ascertain whether there is any truth to the claim. The doctors interviewed all refuted the claim and said that there is currently no medicine, food or beverage known to prevent blood clots that could potentially form after taking a vaccine.
According to an article published on Tuesday last week by the domestic fact-checking organisation, a message about home remedies, including fruit vinegar and garlic vinegar, that allegedly reduce the likelihood of — or even prevent — the formation of blood clots, has recently begun circulating on social media and messaging apps.
In response to the information circulating online, Cathay General Hospital Cardiovascular Center resident doctor Su Yen-po says that blood viscosity increases when an individual has a sedentary lifestyle, such as sitting down for long periods of time, which can lead to the inner lining of the arteries becoming damaged. This can inhibit blood circulation and result in the formation of blood clots. However, the concern that the AstraZeneca vaccine may be causing blood clots is a theory which relates to an entirely different process, says Su. The vaccine blood clot theory primarily relates to the special immune response that the vaccine triggers in the body, which may result in an abnormally low platelet count, leading to the formation of blood clots that could cause an embolism inside small blood vessels, explains Su.
Photo: Liberty Times 照片：自由時報
Su adds that in vitro experimental studies have demonstrated that acetic acid and other organic acids contained in vinegar can inhibit the effect of platelet coagulation, but no relevant human clinical trial exists to date, so it is impossible to infer the actual effect inside the human body. If you consume an excess of acetic acid, you may damage your stomach. Aim for a balanced diet and avoid overconsumption of a single foodstuff, says Su.
(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)
阿斯特捷利康(AZ)疫苗爭議不斷，更有案例施打AZ疫苗後出現血栓等症狀令民眾相當恐慌。近日網路瘋傳「喝醋」即可預防AZ疫苗引發的血栓疑慮。對此，事實查核中心採訪數名醫師後駁斥，指出目前沒有任何藥物、食材能預防施打疫苗後可能造成的血栓。
根據查核中心十五日發布的事實查核報告指出，社群平台和通訊軟體近期流傳一則訊息，內容宣稱，因未來施打AZ疫苗恐怕有血栓疑慮，現在可以開始多喝水果醋、蒜頭醋等，疏活血管收縮，防止血栓。
針對網路傳言，國泰醫院心血管中心一般心臟科主治醫師蘇彥伯表示，血液黏滯性增加、久坐不動、血管內皮受傷等，都有可能導致血液無法順利回流形成血栓。不過民眾擔心「施打AZ疫苗」造成的血栓，與一般引起血栓的原理並不相同，主要是因疫苗造成人體的特殊免疫反應，導致血小板低下、形成血液凝塊，造成小血管栓塞所致。
蘇彥伯說明，過去有體外實驗研究指出，醋所含的醋酸等有機酸，能抑制血小板凝結的效果，但沒有相關人體臨床試驗，因此無法推論人體的實際狀況。蘇彥伯也提醒民眾，若攝取過多醋酸，可能會傷及腸胃，應均衡飲食，勿過度攝取單一飲食。
(自由時報)
All of Taiwan’s counties and cities have been starting, stage by stage, to make vaccinations available to eligible senior citizens, but some of those seniors have been passing up the chance to get inoculated. One person posted a message online, saying that an elderly person in his family was worried about possible side effects after vaccination and thought that the vaccine might be too much for her aging body to take, so she had decided not to get vaccinated. However, everyone in her family was very worried, so he was posting this message to ask other people’s advice. This post
A: I just got off the phone to my younger brother. He’s dreading the next few weeks of staying at home because of the pandemic. He’s worried he’ll go out of his mind with boredom. B: Right. Put your thinking cap on. Let’s brainstorm some interesting things to do during the partial lockdown and then send him our favorite ones. A: OK. Number one: read a book. B: Maybe think of something more imaginative? A: 我剛跟我弟通過電話，他說因為疫情的關係得要待在家幾個禮拜，讓他怕得要命，擔心自己會無聊得瘋掉。 B: 好吧，那你好好想想，我們一起腦力激盪一下，看看有什麼有趣的事可以在半封城的時候做，然後把最好的點子告訴他。 A: OK，第一項：讀一本書。 B: 可以想一些比較有創意的嗎？ (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
A: OK. A list of inspiring partial lockdown activities to inspire my brother. Somebody suggested learning a new language, but I think that’s too ambitious, and he’s not really a linguist. B: I think that is along the right lines, though. How about learning a new instrument, like a ukulele or a guitar? Would he be into that? A: Perhaps. Even if he doesn’t have time to master it, he’ll be able to rattle off a few tunes after studying for a few weeks. B: Yes, and there are plenty of courses online he can use. A:
The planned fourth phase of removing lockdown in England, UK, due to take place on 21 June, has been delayed for four weeks. As widely expected, Downing Street has decided to delay the final unlocking, which would have allowed businesses like nightclubs to reopen and lifted many other restrictions. This will not happen until 19 July at the earliest. Why has the decision been made? For one reason: the Delta variant. Now dominant in the UK, this variant, first identified in India, is between 40 percent and 80 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant it supplanted, with infection numbers rising 64