All of Taiwan’s counties and cities have been starting, stage by stage, to make vaccinations available to eligible senior citizens, but some of those seniors have been passing up the chance to get inoculated. One person posted a message online, saying that an elderly person in his family was worried about possible side effects after vaccination and thought that the vaccine might be too much for her aging body to take, so she had decided not to get vaccinated. However, everyone in her family was very worried, so he was posting this message to ask other people’s advice. This post
A: I just got off the phone to my younger brother. He’s dreading the next few weeks of staying at home because of the pandemic. He’s worried he’ll go out of his mind with boredom. B: Right. Put your thinking cap on. Let’s brainstorm some interesting things to do during the partial lockdown and then send him our favorite ones. A: OK. Number one: read a book. B: Maybe think of something more imaginative? A: 我剛跟我弟通過電話，他說因為疫情的關係得要待在家幾個禮拜，讓他怕得要命，擔心自己會無聊得瘋掉。 B: 好吧，那你好好想想，我們一起腦力激盪一下，看看有什麼有趣的事可以在半封城的時候做，然後把最好的點子告訴他。 A: OK，第一項：讀一本書。 B: 可以想一些比較有創意的嗎？ (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Aowanda National Forest Recreation Area in Nantou County’s Renai Township has temporarily closed its doors to visitors to conform with the government’s nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert. With nesting season currently underway, a family of collared scops owls — a protected species in Taiwan — has taken up residence in one of the park’s Taiwan incense cedar trees. Although the recreation area is temporarily closed to the public, the epidemic prevention measures have not stopped its birds and bees from procreating. The months of May and June are nesting season, and things really come to life after dark. Within
A: OK. A list of inspiring partial lockdown activities to inspire my brother. Somebody suggested learning a new language, but I think that’s too ambitious, and he’s not really a linguist. B: I think that is along the right lines, though. How about learning a new instrument, like a ukulele or a guitar? Would he be into that? A: Perhaps. Even if he doesn’t have time to master it, he’ll be able to rattle off a few tunes after studying for a few weeks. B: Yes, and there are plenty of courses online he can use. A: