A: If we’re going to make fried rice, should we cook some rice, which will be fresher? Then we won’t need to use the rice left over from yesterday.
B: It’s better to use rice from the day before to make egg fried rice. It helps with the separation of the grains. If you use freshly cooked rice, the grains stick together.
A: Oh, I see. So long as it all works out in the end.
Photo: Chiang Chih-hsiung, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者江志雄
B: And there’s a bundle of green onions in the fridge. Could you fetch it, wash it and chop it up?
A: Wow, this is Sansing green onion from Yilan, Taiwan’s most popular green onion. It looks so nice!
A: 要做炒飯的話，我們要不要煮點飯，比較新鮮，就不用吃昨天剩下來的飯？
B: 用隔夜飯來炒飯才好！這樣才會粒粒分明。用剛煮好的飯炒，只會都黏在一起。
A: 喔，原來。那這樣我們算歪打正著。
B: 冰箱裡應該有一把蔥，你把它拿出來，洗一洗切成蔥花。
A: 哇，這是宜蘭三星蔥耶！台灣最有名的蔥果然好漂亮！
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
Fetch
The verb “to fetch” means to get or take, and has come a long way from its origins. The Old English feccan meant “to bring to” or “to take” and derives from Old Norse feta “to find one’s way” and Old High German sih faggon “to mount/ climb”, ultimately from the Proto-Indo European verb for “to walk.”
